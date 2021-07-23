NEW BERLIN — After winning a Section 3 title as 12-year-olds in 2019, and then a year off due to the coronavirus, there were plenty of expectations for the Warrior Run All-Stars as they took the field for Friday night's Junior Division section final.
"There were high expectations for us," catcher Griff Harrington said. "When it comes to the championship game, we came in confident."
With good reason.
Harrington had four hits and knocked in six runs to key an 18-hit attack, while Gabe Engel threw three innings of one-hit relief as Warrior Run knocked off Jersey Shore, 21-5, in five innings in the Section 3 championship game at the New Berlin Legion Field.
"Having a lot of experience in these situations, I knew the kids would be ready. We've played a lot over the years," Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman said. "Every year since these boys were 10, it's been a lot of work.
"They are gamers, and they are gritty. Obviously being here before is a big help."
Warrior Run advances to the Pennsylvania State Tournament at DuBois Little League. Warrior Run opens the tournament at 2 p.m. on Wednesday against Dowingtown West.
Warrior Run jumped on Jersey Shore quickly, scoring nine runs in its first two at-bats.
Harrington started the scoring with a two-run homer with one out in the first inning. Landon Polcyn singled and stole second. After a walk and an out, James Keiffer and Cohen Zechman followed with back-to-back singles to give Warrior Run a 4-0 lead.
Harrington added an RBI single, and Landen Wagner had an RBI walk. Warrior Run scored two runs on wild pitches and another run on an error.
After Polcyn didn't allow a hit the first time through the Jersey Shore lineup, Jersey Shore put together a five-run rally to momentarily get back into the game.
Jersey Shore opened the third with an error and a hit batter before Mazden Lupton doubled home a run. Hunter Enders followed with an RBI single, before Austin Rhinehart cut the lead to 9-4 with a two-run single.
That brought Engel in the game, who allowed a single to the second batter he faced. Jersey Shore added a run on a double steal before Engel recorded a strikeout and groundout to end the inning.
Engel retired the final eight Jersey Shore hitters of the game, striking out four, to pick up the victory.
"Credit to Jersey Shore. They could have just quit after it was eight or nine runs," Derrick Zechman said. "They didn't roll over, and I think we thought we had the game won already.
"Luckily, we never stopped hitting."
Harrington had a two-run double in the fourth inning to make it 11-5 before the floodgates opened with a 10-run top of the fifth.
"I have confidence in everybody in our (batting) order," Harrington said. "We are all tough outs."
Wagner had 3 RBIs in the inning with an RBI single, and a two-run single. Zechman knocked in two runs in the inning with a single and fielder's choice. Harrington added an RBI double.
Warrior Run took advantage of two Jersey Shore errors in the fifth as well.
LITTLE LEAGUE
JUNIOR DIVISION
SECTION 3
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
At New Berlin Legion Field
WARRIOR RUN 21,
JERSEY SHORE 5 (5 innings)
Warrior Run;450;2(10) — 21-18-3
Jersey Shore;005;00 — 5-4-5
Landon Polcyn, Gabe Engel (3) and Griff Harrington. Mason Winter, Landon Welshans (4), Landon Lathan (5), Conner Fenstermacher (5) and Hunter Enders.
WP: Engel; LP: Winter.
Warrior Run: Landen Wagner, 2-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Engel, 2-for-5, 3 runs; Harrington, 4-for-5, home run (1st, one on), 2 doubles, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Polcyn, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Brayden Gower, 2 runs; Tyler Ulrich, 2 runs; James Keiffer, 3-for-3, 3 runs; Cohen Zechman, 2-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Logan Ditty 2 runs.