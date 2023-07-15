DUBOIS — Four different Warrior Run hitters knocked in two runs, Griffen Harrington scattered two hits, and the Senior Division All-Stars from Warrior Run beat the host team, DuBois, 10-0 in five innings to claim the Pennsylvania State Senior Division Title on Saturday morning at Showers Stadium.
Warrior Run now advances to the Eastern Regional in Bangor, Main. They will open play on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against the Massachuettes state champions at Mansfield Stadium. This is the fourth season this group Warrior Run Little Leaguers have advanced to the state tournament — 2019 Major Division, 2021 Junior Division along with the last two years in the Senior Division Tournament, but the first team they've advance to the Eastern Regionl.
Warrior Run (7-0) outscored its opponents 79-17 in the Section 3 and State Tournament, and will be looking to be the first area team to advance to the Senior Division Baseball World Series since a group of Lewisburg Little Leagues finished fourth in the world at the 1997 Word Series in Kissimmee, Fla. This year's Senior Division World Series is in Easley, South Carolina.
Landen Wagner walked to start the bottom of the first against DuBois, which won two games in the elimination bracket on Friday to advance to the final. After Wagner stole second, Landon Tillson singled to put runners on the corners. After an out, and a Tillson steal, Avery Reiff singled home two runs for a 2-0 Warrior Run lead.
Warrior Run added two more runs in the each of the next two innings. Cohen Zechman tripled to start the bottom of the second before scoring Ty Ulrich's RBI single. Wagner reached on an error, and Tillson walked, before Harrington walked to force in a run.
In the fourth, Wagner singled home Zechman, who had walked, and Chase Knarr, who had reached on an error, for a 6-0 advantage.
Warrior Run ended the game with four runs in the fourth inning. Landon Polcyn and Reiff each singled to start the fourth. Knarr followed with a two-run triple. James Keifer, who knocked in two runs on Friday night, followed with an RBI single. After a Zechman sacrifice bunt, Ulrich knocked in the 10th run of the game.
Harrington needed just 70 pitches in five innings, allowing just two singles. He struck out three and walked one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE TOURANMENT
SENIOR DIVISION
at Showers Stadium, DuBois
WARRIOR RUN 10, DUBOIS 0 (five innings)
DuBois;000;00 — 0-2-1
Warrior Run;222;4x — 10-10-0
Boston Graham, Brayden Zatsick (4) and Samson Deeb. Griffen Harrington and Landon Tillson.
WP: Harrington; LP: Graham.
DuBois: W. Thomas, 1-for-2; Zatsick, 1-for-2.
Warrior Run: Landen Wagner, 1-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Tillson, 1-for-2, run; Landon Polcyn, 1-for-3; Avery Reiff, 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Chase Knarr, 1-for-1, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; James Keifer, 1-for-2, run, RBI; Cohen Zechman, 1-for-1, triple, 2 runs; Ty Ulrich, 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs.