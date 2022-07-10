DUBOIS — Three Warrior Run pitchers combined on a five-hitter, and five different hitters each knocked in a run in a 5-1 victory over Titusville in the first round of the Pennsylvania State Senior Division Little League Tournament.
Warrior Run advances to face Upper Moreland, an 8-1 winner over Pocono Mountain West in the first game of the tournament, a 5 p.m. today in a winners' bracket contest. A victory puts them into a game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, a loss forces them into the elimination bracket at 4 p.m.
Hunter Obert had an RBI single in the bottom of the third to give Titusville an early advantage, but Warrior Run answered with four runs in the top of the fourth.
Griffen Harrington doubled, but was picked off second for the first out. Stone Allison walked and scored on Landon Polcyn tripled to tie the game.
After Gabe Engel was hit by a pitch, and stole second, Polcyn scored to tie the game on Ty Ulrich's fielder's choice. After Ulrich was thrown out stealing second, Isaiah Betz's single made it 3-1.
After James Keefer singled, Landon Wagner doubled for a 4-1 lead.
Allison added an RBI single in the fifth inning for the 5-1 lead.
Owen Reese went 4 1/3 innings for the victory, striking out six and walking two.
Titusville attempted to rally in the top of the sixth inning. Kameron Mong doubled with one out, followed by a Coleman Knapp single to put runners on second and third.
Gabe Engle got a liner for the second out, but Polcyn entered in relief.
Polcyn hit the first batter to load the bases,but then recorded the final four outs of the game — three by strikeout — to pick up the save.
Warrior Run pitchers combined to strikeout 11 hitters in the victory.
LITTLE LEAGUE
PENNSYLVANIA STATE TOURNAMENT
SENIOR DIVISION
at DuBois Little League
Warrior Run 5, Titusville 1
Warrior Run;000;410;0 — 5-9-1
Titusville;001;000;0 — 1-5-1
Owen Reese, Gabe Engel (5), Landon Polcyn (6) and Aden Lewis. Brett Schmidt, Kameron Mong (2) and Anden Hoffman, Cayden Baker (7).
WP: Reese; LP: Mong; S: Polcyn.
Warrior Run: Landen Wagner, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Griffen Harrington, 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Stone Allison, 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Polcyn, 1-for-4, triple, RBI; Tyler Ulrich, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Isaiah Betz, 1-for-1, RBI.