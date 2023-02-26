WILLIAMSPORT — A week removed from its Central Sectional title, Warrior Run kept things rolling in the team competition at the District 4 Class 2A tournament this weekend.
After leading following Friday’s action, the Defenders held on to win its first team title at districts on Saturday at Williamsport High School. The Defenders earned a total of 142 points. Benton came the closest at second with 122.5 points.
“It’s awesome,” said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz. “I think this is a step forward for our program. It shows the younger kids that if they can continue to work hard, they can be a part of something like this, so it’s definitely awesome.”
The Defenders also had the most wrestlers advancing to next week’s Class 2A Regional tournament of any Valley squad with seven total. Tyler Ulrich (127), Samuel Hall (133), Reagan Milheim (139), Kaden Milheim (145), Cameron Milheim (152), Isaiah Betz (160), Cole Shupp (172) will return to Williamsport for regionals.
Two Defenders, Reagan and Kaden Milheim, were gold medalists in their respective weight classes. Reagan Milheim defeated Mason Barvitskie (Southern Columbia) in a 3-0 in the final bout. As a freshman, Milheim will compete in his first-ever regional tournament.
“He’s a really confident kid,” Betz said. “I think for him, that’s kind of what he envisioned and expected coming out, so I just think it’s one more step in the ladder of what he wants to do.”
Immediately after Reagan’s win, Kaden Milheim got the win at 145 against Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook Christian) in a 3-0 decision. Coming into the final bout, Wirnsberger had only lost one match during the entire season.
“It feels great,” Kaden Milheim said. “Regionals is the last step to states and that’s the end goal, so I’m very happy with it."
Cameron Milheim lost to Conner Harer (Montgomery) in the 152 championship in a 5-3 decision. Along with Milheim, Ulrich and Shupp also finished as runner-ups. Hall and Betz both finished fifth in their respective tournaments.
“A little sad because we were hoping to get eight or nine,” Betz said. “We had nine guys here. Not disappointed, just wanted to bring the other two with us.”
Line Mountain is sending the second-most wrestlers of the Valley teams with four overall. The Eagles highest finisher was Nolan Baumert, who placed third at 127. Dalton Schadel (152) finished fourth, Lane Schadel (145) placed fifth and Kohen Shingara (160) was sixth.
Lewisburg, Milton and Midd-West will each be sending three wrestlers back to Williamsport.
The Mustangs had one gold medalist in Matthew Smith (127). In the championship against Ulrich, the match became tied at 5 with less than a second left. However, Smith held strong and earned a takedown in overtime to win the gold medal.
“It feels great,” Smith said. “The kids are tough I wrestled, really good friends with them as well and yeah I’m excited.”
Right after Smith’s win, Conner Heckman fell 3-2 to Scott Johnson (Muncy) in the 133 championship. Charley Paige (139) is also still alive for the Eagles after winning the fifth-place bout against Paxton Derr (Muncy).
The Black Panthers also had a gold medalist in Alex Hoffman (160). In a rematch of last week’s South Sectional final, Hoffman bested Chase Wenrich (Lewisburg) in a 4-2 decision.
“I was a little nervous, but I really started thinking about it and how I wanna place in states this year,” Hoffman said. “I think I’m starting to get confidence.”
Besides Hoffman, Ty Locke (107) and Cale Bastian (189) will also represent the Black Panthers at regionals. Locke and Bastian both finished in sixth place in their respective brackets.
The Green Dragons had a pair of runner-ups in Wenrich and Jace Gessner (114). Even though he lost in the championship match, Gessner made a furious comeback attempt against Colton Wade (Sullivan County). Gessner was once down 10-2 in the match, but scored five points on a takedown and a nearfall in the third period to cut it to three. Landen Wagner (127) will also make the trip back to Williamsport after finishing in fourth place.
Southern Columbia and Mifflinburg will each send a pair of wrestlers to regionals. Barvitskie and Jude Bremigen (189) will represent the Tigers at next week’s regional. Bremigen defeated Bastian in a 3-1 decision in the fifth-place bout.
The Wildcats’ lone gold medalist was Emmanuel Ulrich at 285. Ulrich pinned Mason Nelson (Canton) in just 53 seconds in the championship bout. Ulrich, an American University recruit, is now 27-0 this season.
“I’m grateful that I’m a three-time district champ,” Ulrich said. “It means a lot actually. The little milestones, like district, regions, sectional champ, 100 wins, it’s little stuff you gotta be grateful for and I just look forward to every weekend, just to have some fun and show what I can do.”
The Wildcats will also be sending Ben Straub (121) to regionals after finishing in sixth. Straub lost to Cohen Landis (Canton) in a 9-7 decision in the fifth-place bout.
Meadowbrook Christian will be sending both of its wrestlers, Cade and Max Wirnsberger, back to Williamsport. At 121, Max Wirnsberger finished in third place after besting C.J. Carr (Wyalusing) in a 3-2 decision. Wirnsbeerger also defeated Carr in the quarterfinals on Friday. Carr entered the tournament as the top seed in 121.
Mount Carmel, Danville and Shamokin will each be sending a wrestler to regionals. The Red Tornadoes will be represented by Ryan Weidner (285) after he finished in third place. Weidner defeated Mason Woodward (Troy) in a 6-3 decision in the third place bout. Danville’s lone representative at regionals will be Aaron Johnson (172). Johnson finished in fifth place. Chase Pensyl (145) will represent Shamokin after finishing in sixth place. Pensyl fell to Lane Schadel in the fifth place bout in a 5-2 decision.
Regionals will take place next Friday and Saturday. The top four finishers in each weight will advance to the PIAA Tournament in Hershey.
District 4 Class 2A Regional
At Williamsport High School
Key: Athens, Ath; Benton, Ben; Bloomsburg, Bloom; Canton,Can; Central Columbia, CC; Danville, Dan;Hughesville, Hugh;Lewisburg, Lew; Line Mountain, LM; Loyalsock, Loy; Meadowbrook Christian, Mead; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Miff; Milton, Milt; Montgomery, Mon; Montoursville, Mont; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mun; Northeast Bradford, NB; North Penn-Liberty, NPL; Shamokin, Sham; Southern Columbia, SC; South Williamsport, SW; Sugar Valley Charter, SV; Sullivan County, Sull; Towanda, Tow; Troy, Troy; Warrior Run, WR; Wellsboro, Well; Williamson, Will; Wyalusing, Wy.
Team standings: 1. Warrior Run, 142; 2. Benton, 122.5; 3. Montgomery, 111; 4. Muncy, 88.5; 5. Montoursville, 88; 6. Towanda, 85; 7. Canton, 72; 8. Lewisburg, 61; 9. Milton, 59; 10. Midd-West, 55.5; 11. Sullivan County, 50.5; 12. Line Mountain, 49; 12. Wyalusing, 49; 14. Loyalsock, 48; 15. Hughesville, 47; 16. Southern Columbia, 44.5; 17. Mifflinburg, 37; 18. Meadowbrook Christian, 34.5; Mount Carmel, 22; 21. Athens, 20; 21. South Williamsport, 20; 23. Danville, 18.5; 24. Central Columbia, 18; 25. North Penn-Liberty, 16; 25. Shamokin, 16; 27. Bloomsburg, 12; 28. Sugar Valley Charter, 7.
Preliminaries
107: Ty Locke, Milt, pinned Hunter Simonds, 3:02; Lyle Vermilya, Can, dec. Manny Stoltzfus, Mon, 9-7;Seth Kolb, Ben, pinned Bryghton Yale, Tow, 1:02; Aristotelis Bobotas, Mont, pinned Rowen Humphrey, SC, 2:40.
114: Kayvan Shams, SW, pinned Tyler Stokes, Milt, 1:25; Connor Kerr, Troy, pinned Bradyn Schadel, LM, 0:33; Cole Patrick, Wy, tech. fall Gaege Fronk, 4:38; Mason Vanderpool, Ath, maj. dec. Cole Rooker, Ben, 10-2.
121: Max Wirnsberger, Mead, dec. Ben Straub, Miff, 7-0; Kris Kalbarchick, MC, pinned Karson Sipley, Ath, 2:34; Rocky Finnegan, Sull, maj. dec. Caiden Gray, SC, 17-4; Cohen Landis, Can, dec. Gavin Hunter, WR, 4-3.
127: Cooper Robinson, Ath, dec. Seth McClintock, Mon, 2-1; David Kennedy, Mont, pinned Edward Zuber, SC, 0:26; Nolan Baumert, LM, tech. fall Jackson Swinehart, SW, 4:12; Landen Wagner, Lew, pinned Jonathan Earle, Wy, 2:40.
133: Kenyon Slater, Troy, pinned Eli Welliver, Dan, 5:22; Samuel Hall, WR, dec. Brayden Andrews, 3-1; Caiden Puderbach, Hugh, pinned Quinton Bartlett, Lew, 1:19; Dylan Granahan, Ben, tech. fall Layne Price, Sull, 2:32.
139: Charley Paige, MW, dec. Ryland Sakers, Can, 8-1; Paxton Derr, Mun, pinned Cameron Quick, SV, 3:38; Ethan Kolb, Ben, pinned Ethan Lenker, LM, 0:49; Conor Knight, Hugh, pinned Brock Smith, NPL, 3:21.
145: Chase Pensyl, Sham, pinned Chase Geurin, Tow, 0:48; Chase Burke, Ben, pinned Ayden Sprague, Will, 1:43; Kaden Milheim, WR, tech. fall Silas Mickey, Well, 2:00; Gage Wentzel, Mont, tech. fall Jay Yount, MW, 3:52.
152: Jaymen Golden, SC, maj. dec. Jacob Hinman, Troy, 16-7; Ayden Hunsinger, Wy, dec. Keagan Smith, Hugh, 3-1; Cameron Milheim, WR, pinned Aiden Miller, Tow, 3:02; Braden Vincenzes, Loy, maj. dec. Ahmaad Robinson, Lew, 13-0.
160: Coy Bryson, Mon, pinned Ryder Bowen, Well, 4:39; Isaiah Betz, WR, pinned Caden Hagerman, Dan, 0:56; Chase Wenrich, Lew, pinned Wyatt Gavitt, Hugh, 1:55; Kohen Shingara, LM, dec. Joel Hutz, Will, 5-0.
172: Greyson Shaud, CC, dec. Derek Shedleski, Lew, 7-4; Cole Shaupp, WR, pinned Timothy Freeman, Will, 5:09; Mason Higley, Tow, dec. Luke Steinbacher, Mont, 6-1; Aidan Keiser, Milt, pinned Easton Pequignot, NPL, 3:00.
189: Kaden Rodarmel, Loy, pinned Kael Millard, Troy, 0:58; George Valentine, NPL, pinned Troy Raup, Dan, 3:58; Cale Bastian, Milt, maj. dec. Alex Hunsinger, Wy, 15-2; Ryder Zulkowski, Sham, dec. Connor Parker, WR, 6-4.
215: Bryce Hackenburg, MW, pinned Ben Ellis, NB, 0:26; Mason Woodward, Troy, pinned Gavin Rice, Loy, 0:57; Ryan Casella, SW, pinned Luke Sottolano, Will, 1:16; Cole Yonkin, Mont, pinned Trey Locke, Milt, 2:37.
285: Aiden Hidlay, CC, dec. Andy Vanderpool, Tow, 4-1; Carter Secora, Loy, pinned Levi Valentine, SV, 3:00; Paul Rohland, Milt, pinned Landon Morehart, Mont, 5:30; Maddox Lamas, MC, dec. Kamden Ricci, NB, 4-0.
Quarterfinals
107: Gage Swank, Mun, maj. dec. Locke, 17-5; Vermilya dec. Jack Grammy, Miff, 5-0; Kolb pinned Landon Michaels, Lew, 5:40; Bobotas dec. Brayden Pequignot, NPL, 6-2.
114: Colton Wade, Sull, pinned Shams, 4:51; Kerr dec. Carden Wagner, Troy, 8-7; Chase Shaner, Hugh, maj. dec. 12-3; Jace Gessner, Lew, pinned Vanderpool, 1:59.
121: Wirnsberger dec. C.J. Carr, Wy, 3-1; Branden Wentzel, Mont, tech. fall Kalbarchick, 3:08; Brandt Harer, Mon, tech. fall Finnegan, 0:44; Landis dec. Blake Sassaman, Dan, 8-3.
127: Matthew Smith, MW, maj. dec. Robinson, 13-4; Kennedy tech. fall Kruz McCusker, Sull, 4:11; Baumert dec. Riley Oakes, NPL 7-0; Tyler Ulrich, WR, pinned Wagner, 2:56.
133: Scott Johnson, Mun, pinned Slater 0:48; Rylee Sluyter, Tow, pinned Hall, 4:53; Puderbach maj. dec. Jacob Courtney, Ath, 12-4; Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Granahan, 7-0.
139: Reagan Milheim, WR, pinned Paige, 3:10; Derr pinned Cade McMicken, Wy, 1:44; Riley Vanderpool, Tow, dec. Kolb, 5-4; Mason Barvitskie, SC, pinned Knight, 3:48.
145: Cade Wirnsberger, Mead, maj. dec. Pensyl, 10-2; Burke pinned Kyle Vanden Heuvel, Dan, 1:22; Milheim pinned Lane Schadel, LM, 5:56; Wentzel def. Hayden Ward, Can, 0:44.
152: Conner Harer, Mont, pinned Golden; Hunsinger dec. Dalton Schadel, LM, 6-3; Milheim pinned Kyle Ferster, MW, 1:40; Vincenzes dec. Hudson Ward, Can, 4-3.
160: Alex Hoffman, Milt, dec. Bryson, 5-2; Betz tech. fall Bremen Taylor, Can, 5:45; Wenrich dec. Porter Dawson, Sull, 10-7; Shingara maj. dec. Evan Brokenshire, Ben, 10-2.
172: Shaud dec. Riley Parker, Can, 6-5; Shupp maj. dec. Maxim Johnson, LM, 13-2; Higley pinned Aaron Johnson, Dan, 3:57; Caden Finck, Mon, tech. fall Keiser, 2:40.
189: Rodarmel dec. Jude Bremigen, SC, 5-3; Jacob Bobersky, Ben, pinned Valentine, 3:15; Nicholas Wharton, Bloom, dec. Bastian, 2-1; Sawyer Robinson, Tow, dec. Zulkowski, 8-6.
215: Austin Johnson, Mun, pinned Hackenburg, 0:13; Woodward pinned Kyle Stahl, SV, 2:59; Ryan Weidner, MC, dec. Casella, 3-2; Yonkin dec. Micheal Davis, Can, 6-3.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Miff, pinned Hidlay, 1:19; Secora pinned Joshua Nittenger, Ath; Mason Nelson, Can, pinned Paul Rohland, Milt, 5:30; Andrew Wolfe, Ben, pinned Lamas, 0:49.
Semifinals
107: Swank maj. dec. Vermilya, 9-0; Kolb pinned Bobotas, 5:56.
114: Wade pinned Kerr, 1:49; Gessner dec. Shaner, 5-2.
121: Wentzel dec. Wirnsberger, 6-4; Harer pinned Landis, 0:37.
127: Smith dec. Kennedy, 7-4; Ulrich dec. Baumert, 7-3.
133: Johnson tech. fall Sluyter, 21-5; Heckman tech. fall Puderbach, 16-1.
139: Milheim pinned Derr, 2:30; Barvitskie dec. Vanderpool, 6-5.
145: Wirnsberger dec. Burke, 1-0; Milheim dec. Wentzel, 5-0.
152: Harer pinned Hunsinger, 1:09; Milheim pinned Vincenzes, 2:15.
160: Hoffman dec. Betz, 3-2; Wenrich pinned Shingara, 1:00.
172: Shupp dec. Shaud, 5-2; Finck dec. Higley, 6-2.
189: Rodarmel dec. Bobersky, 4-2; Robinson dec. Wharton, 5-3.
215: Johnson pinned Woodward, 1:24; Yonkin dec. Weidner, 15-9.
285: Ulrich pinned Secora, 1:37; Nelson dec. Wolfe, 3-2.
Consolation preliminaries
107: Pequignot maj. dec. Simonds, 15-3; Stoltzfus dec. Michaels, 5-2; Gramly maj. Dec. Yale, 12-4; Locke dec. Humphrey; 114: Vanderpool pinned Stokes, 4:11; Patrick dec. Schadel 7-5; Wagner pinned Fronk, 2:20; Shams dec. Rooker, 2-1; 121: Straub dec. Sassaman, 7-0; Finnegan pinned Sipley, 0:51; Gray pinned Kalbarchick, 4:21; Carr maj. dec. Hunter; 127: Wagner dec. McClintock, 5-2; Oakes dec. Zuber, 6-0; McCusker pinned Swinehart, 2:33; Robinson pinned Earle, 4:32; 133: Granahan pinned Welliver, 2:42;Andrews dec. Courtney, 5-2; Hall pinned Bartlett, 2:54; Slater pinned Price, 0:27; 139: Knight pinned Sakers, 2:31; Kolb forfeit Quick; McMicken dec. Lenker, 6-1; Paige dec. Smith, 5-1; 145: Geurin forfeit Ward;Schadel tech. fall Sprague, 4:02; Vanden Heuvel pinned Mickey, 2:32; Pensyl maj. dec. Yount; 152: Ward maj. dec. Hinman; Smith dec. Ferster, 5-3; Schadel tech. fall Miller, 3:35; Golden tech. fall Robinson, 4:37; 160: Brokenshire pinned Bowen; Dawson dec. Hagerman, 7-1; Taylor dec. Gavitt, 7-1; Bryson maj. dec. Hultz, 14-2; 172: Shedleski pinned Keiser, 4:09; A. Johnson tech. fall Freeman, 3:00; M. Johnson dec. Steinbacher, 6-2; Parker pinned Pequignot, 6-2; 189: Zulkowski dec. Millard, 9-4; Bastian pinned Raup; 0:38; Valentine dec. Hunsinger, 7-0; Bremigen dec. Parker, 5-2; 215: Davis pinned Ellis, 0:36; Casella pinned Rice, 2:57; Stahl pinned Sottolano, 2:26; Locke dec. Hackenburg, 6-2; 285: Vanderpool pinned Lamas, 0:47; Rohland pinned Galentine, 2:51; Nittenger maj. dec. Morehart, 10-2; Hidlay pinned Ricci, 1:55.
Consolation quarterfinals
107: Stoltzfus dec. Pequignot, 8-1; Locke pinned Gramly, 4:50; 114: Patrick pinned Vanderpool, 1:45; Wagner dec. Shams, 8-6. 121: Straub dec. Finnegan, 5-4; Carr tech. fall Gray, 5:00; 127: Wagner dec. Oakes, 1-0; McCusker pinned Robinson, 0:22. 133: Granahan dec. Andrews, 3-0; Hall pinned Slater, 1:48; 139: Kolb def. Knight, 6-0; Paige dec. McMicken, 7-4; 145: Schadel tech. fall Geurin, 1:40; Pensyl pinned Vanden Heuvel, 1:55; 152: Ward dec. Smith, 5-0; Schadel dec. Golden, 3-0; 160: Brokenshire dec. Dawson, 6-3; Bryson dec. Taylor, 8-3; 172: A. Johnson maj. dec. Shedleski, 15-4; Parker dec. M. Johnson, 7-0; 189: Bremigen dec. Valetine, 3-2;Bastian dec. Zulkowski, 5-2; 215: Davis pinned Casella, 4:07; Stahl dec. Locke, 12-5; 285: Vanderpool pinned Rohland, 4:15; Nittenger dec. Hidlay, 5-1.
Consolation semifinals
107: Verily dec. Stoltzfus, 6-2; Bobotas pinned Locke, 8-0; 114: Patrick pinned Kerr, 3:32; Shaner maj. dec. Wagner, 10-2; 121: Wirnsberger tech. fall Straub, 4:29; Carr dec. Landis, 8-1; 127: Wagner dec. Kennedy, 4-3; Baumert dec. McCusker, 6-0; 133: Granahan dec. Sluyter, 6-2; Puderbach dec. Hall, 2-0; 139: Kolb pinned Derr, 1:35; Vanderpool pinned Paige, 0:44; 145: Burke dec. Schadel, 6-4; Wentzel tech. fall Pensyl, 3:07; 152: Hunsinger dec. Ward, 9-3; Schadel dec. Vincenzes, 3-1; 160: Brokenshire pinned Betz, 4:56; Bryson dec. Shingara, 3-0; 172: Shaud dec. Johnson, 7-6; Higley forfeit Parker; 189: Bobersky dec. Bastain, 4-2; Wharton dec. Bremigen, 3-2; 215: Woodward pinned Davis, 2:45; Weidner pinned Stahl; 285: Secora pinned Vanderpool; Wolfe pinned Nittenger, 3:00.
7th place matches
107: Prequignot maj. dec. Gramly, 13-2; 114: Shams pinned Vanderpool, 2:01; 121: Finnegan tech. fall Gray, 2:42; 127: Robinson dec. Oakes, 6-3; 133: Andrews pinned Slater; 139: McMicken forfeit Knight; 145: Vanden Heuvel pinned Geurin, 1:59; 152: Smith dec. Golden, 7-0; 160: Taylor dec. Dawson, 4-3; 172: M. Johnson pinned Shedleski, 1:00; 189: Valentine pinned Zulkowski, 4:00; 215: Casella pinned Locke, 0:43; 285: Rohland dec. Hidlay, 6-0.
5th place matches
(Both advance to regionals)
107: Stoltzfus maj. dec. Locke, 9-0; 114: Wagner pinned Kerr, 4:13; 121: Landis dec. Straub, 9-7; 127: McCusker pinned Kennedy, 0:55; 133: Hall dec. Sluyter, 6-1; 139: Paige dec. Derr, 4-1; 145: Schadel dec. Pensyl, 5-2; 152: Ward dec. Vincenzes, 5-3; 160: Betz maj. dec. Shingara, 9-0; 172: A. Johnson forfeit Parker; 189: Bremigen dec. Bastian, 3-1; 215: Davis pinned Stahl, 0:26; 285: Vanderpool pinned Nittenger, 0:37.
Consolation finals
(Both advance to regionals)
107: Bobotas maj. dec. Vermilya, 12-4; 114: Shaner pinned Patrick, 4:30; 121: Wirnsberger dec. Carr, 3-2; 127: Baumert dec. 5-3; 133: Puderbach dec. Granahan, 8-6; 139: Vanderpool dec. Kolb, 4-1; 145: Wentzel dec. Burke, 3-0; 152: Hunsinger dec. Schadel, 4-1; 160: Bryson dec. Brokenshire, 3-2; 172: Higley maj. dec. Shaud; 189: Bobersky pinned Wharton, 5:30; 215: Weidner dec. Woodward, 6-3; 285: Secora dec. Wolfe, 4-3.
Championship finals
(Both advance to regionals)
107: Swank dec. Kolb, 7-3; 114: Wade dec. Gessner, 10-7; 121: Harer dec. Wentzel, 8-1; 127: Smith dec. Ulrich, 7-5; 133: Johnson dec. Heckman, 3-2; 139: Milheim dec. Barvitskie, 3-0; 145: Milheim dec. Wirnsberger, 3-0; 152: Harer dec. Milheim, 5-3; 160: Hoffman dec. Wenrich, 4-2; 172: Finck dec. Shupp, 11-4; 189: Robinson dec. Rodarmel, 7-4; 215: Johnson pinned Yonkin, 1:11; 285: Ulrich pinned Nelson, 0:53.