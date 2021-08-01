Spencer Graham has coached 15 junior world champion golfers.
Hannah Rabb, a rising sophomore at Warrior Run, became the most recent when she won the U.S. Kids Golf Girls 14-year-old world title last weekend.
Graham and Rabb started working together over the winter at Junior Golf Performance Academy in Naples, Florida, where Graham is the owner and head coach.
“I train an elite group of players from all over the world,” said Graham, who has been a golf coach for 28 years and used to run a big academy in the Northeast before moving to Florida 10 years ago.
Graham works with a group of 12-15 players, including the top-ranked junior girls at both 12 and 13 years old.
Rabb wasn’t part of that group when they worked together last year, but Graham said she will be next year.
One of Rabb’s good friends worked with Graham and referred him. Rabb, along with her parents Matt and Trisha, went to Florida to meet with Graham.
“We really liked him,” Hannah Rabb said. “I stayed down there for two months and practiced and really got to improve my game.”
Rabb said she attended Warrior Run in person for the first half of the school year — during which she won a district golf title and finished second at states — and ended the year by doing cyber school, part of which she did from Florida.
“She’s a great kid and a hard worker,” Graham said of Rabb, “but the most important thing is her parents are really good people.
“Golf is a tough sport, and her parents are really supportive.”
Since Rabb won the world title, college coaches have started to contact Graham and also follow Rabb on Instagram, but there is a lot of work to be done before she heads off to college.
“She definitely could play for a Division I college, but where golf takes her beyond that is up to her,” Graham said. “Continuing to slowly progress is where it’s at. She won the 14-year-old world championship, so where is she going to go from that?”
Next year, Rabb will be in the 15-18 age group at the world championship tournament.
“Next year, I’ll probably set a goal to be in the top five of the age group,” Rabb said. “It’s a larger group. I don’t want to set my goals too high and get disappointed.”
For now, Rabb has a couple of tournaments left before she begins her second varsity season at Warrior Run.
“I’m going to try my best at every match,” Rabb said. “I want to try to win districts again and make states. There are a lot of good players at states, so I’ll just do my best if I make it.”