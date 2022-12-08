NORTHUMBERLAND — Cole Knauss returned from a preseason injury to knock down all six foul shots in the fourth quarter as Northumberland Christian hit 11-of-12 foul shots in the fourth quarter to hold off Hughesville, 71-68, in nonleague boys basketball action on Thursday night.
The Warriors (4-0) fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter, but seven different players scored for Northumberland Christian in the second quarter. The Warriors knocked down three 3-pointers in the stanza to pull within one point at the break.
Dylan Beiber scored 23 points for Hughesville (1-2), but didn't score a point in the fourth quarter.
Knauss and Henry McElroy each scored 15 points to lead the Warriors. Josh King added 12 points, and Conner Bennett knocked down three 3s for Northumberland Christian.
Northumberland Christian 71, Hughesville 68
Hughesville (1-2) 68
Cam Fetterman 2 0-0 5; Landon King 4 0-2 8; Jeff Fenstermacher 2 0-0 4; Luke Kaiser 5 0-0 11; Dylan Beiber 9 4-5 23; Carter Cowburn 5 7-8 17. Totals 27 11-15 68.
3-point goals: Fetterman, Kaiser, Beiber.
Did not score: Ethan Woolcock.
Northumberland Christian (4-0) 71
Conner Bennett 3 0-0 9; Josh King 3 5-6 12; Sam Garvin 2 0-0 6; Luke Snyder 3 2-2 8; Cole Knauss 4 6-6 15; Henry McElroy 5 5-5 15; Alec Phillips 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 18-19 71.
3-point goals: Bennett 3, Garvin 2, Knauss.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Hughesville;21;12;18;17 — 68
Northumberland Chr.;11;21;17;22 — 71