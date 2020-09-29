The Daily Item
NORTHUMBERLAND — Blair County Christian scored three second-half goals to knock off Northumberland Christian School, 4-0, on Monday.
Leading 1-0, the Bobcats got two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to take control of the game.
Justin Ross had seven saves for Northumberland Christian.
Blair County Christian improves to 10-0 on the season, while the Warriors drop to 7-2-2.
Blair County Christian 4, Norry Christian 0
First half
BC-Kort Sease (unassisted) 31:02.
Second half
BC-Joel Nicodemus (unassisted) 46:21; BC-Seth Nicodemus (unassisted) 49:48; BC-Caedmon Dull (Davis Dull) 56:22.
Shots: BC 11-1; Corners: BC, 6-2; Saves: NC 7 (Justin Ross); BC 1 (Aiden Dull).