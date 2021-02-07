NORTHUMBERLAND — Emily Garvin scored 25 points, Kaitlyn Bookwalter added 17, and Northumberland Christian routed once-beaten Nativity BVM, 62-42, in a nonleague girls basketball game Saturday.
The Warriors (10-1) turned a one-point game after one quarter into a 55-33 lead after three periods.
Garvin added 10 rebounds and six assists, while Bookwalter had eight rebounds. Rebekah Hayner collected eight steals, six assists and six points. Anna and Emma Ulmer combined for 14 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
Nativity BVM (12-2) 42
Kami Abdo 4 0-0 10, Samantha Heenan 7 1-2 16, Kaitlyn Zemantawski 1 0-0 2, Caelen Quick 1 0-0 2, Madison Kramer 3 0-0 6, Grace Brennan 1 0-1 2, Hannah Zimerofsky 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 2-5 42.
3-point goals: Abdo 2, Heenan, Zemantawski.
Did not score: Bernitsky, Reagan Bennett, Sinko.
Northumberland Christian (10-1) 62
Rebekah Hayner 3 0-0 6, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 8 1-3 17, Emily Garvin 9 6-9 25, Anna Ulmer 2 0-0 4, Emma Ulmer 5 0-0 10. Totals 27 7-12 62.
3-point goals: Garvin.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Eden Daku-Treas, Emma Daku-Treas, Allison Miller, Emily McCahan, Caryssa Ressler.
Score by quarters
Nativity BVM 12 8 13 9 — 42
Northumberlandd 13 17 25 7 — 62
n Southern Columbia 72,
Warrior Run 38
CATAWISSA — Faith Callahan hit two of Southern Columbia’s five 3-pointers in a high-scoring first quarter, and the Tigers continued to pour it on for a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II win on Senior Night.
The Tigers (7-3 overall, 7-2 HAC-II) turned a 25-19 lead after one quarter into a 33-point advantage (63-30) after three periods. Ava Novak scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the middle quarters, while Summer Tillett added 10 of her 12.
Sydney Hoffman and Emily McKee led Warrior Run (3-5, 1-5) with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Southern Columbia 72,
Warrior Run 38
Warrior Run (3-5, 1-5) 38
Sydney Hoffman 6 2-2 16, Alayna Wilkins 2 0-0 5, Gracy Beachel 2 0-0 5, Emily McKee 3 6-9 12. Totals 14 8-11 38.
3-point goals: Hoffman 2, Beachel, Wilkins.
Did not score: Alexis Hudson, Katie Watkins, Jordan Hartman, Jaz Hollenbach.
Southern Columbia (7-3, 7-2) 72
Emily Callahan 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Palacz 0 1-2 1, Faith Callahan 2 2-2 8, Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3, Ally Griscavage 2 2-4 6, Summer Tillett 5 2-2 12, Loren Gehret 0 5-6 5, Maddie Griscavage 5 0-0 12, Ava Novak 9 1-1 23. Totals 25 13-17 72.
3-point goals: Novak 4, F. Callahan 2, M. Griscavage 2, G. Callahan.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 19 10 11 8 — 38
Southern Columbia 25 16 22 9 — 72
n Hughesville 32,
Mifflinburg 31
MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck scored nine of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, but Mifflinburg’s rally came up just short in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover.
The Wildcats (3-5) fell behind 13-8 at halftime. Brooke Catherman added eight points in the loss.
Olivia Strother led Hughesville (4-5) with 10 points.
Hughesville 32, Mifflinburg 31
Hughesville (4-5) 32
Alex Snyder 1 5-8 7, Brenna Boback 1 7-8 9, Lauren Henry 2 0-0 4, Grace Pysher 0 1-2 1, Olivia Strother 2 6-8 10, Maria Duff 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 20-28 32.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: None.
Mifflinburg (3-5) 31
Brooke Catherman 3 2-3 8, Olivia Erickson 1 0-0 2, Ella Shuck 5 4-4 16, Jenna Haines 1 0-0 2, Alexis Scopelliti 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 6-7 31.
3-point goals: Shuck 2, Scopelliti.
Did not score: Elizabeth Sheesley, Haley Mook.
Score by quarters
Hughesville 3 10 8 11 — 32
Mifflinburg 4 4 9 14 — 31
n Central Columbia 52,
Lewisburg 27
LEWISBURG — Hope Drumm scored 10 points for Lewisburg in a HAC crossover loss.
The Green Dragons (7-3) struggled to a 12-point deficit after one quarter and couldn’t recover. Emmie Rowe had a game-high 18 points for Central Columbia.
Regan Llanso added six points in loss.
Central Columbia 52,
Lewisburg 27
Central Columbia (5-5) 52
Ellie Rowe 6 0-0 13, Maddy Blake 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Bull 2 0-0 4, Alaina Humphrey 4 0-0 8, Alyx Flick 3 1-2 7, Emmie Rowe 7 4-4 18. Totals 23 5-6 52.
3-point goals: El. Rowe.
Did not score: Nora Fritz, Caitlyn Weatherill.
Lewisburg (7-3) 27
Maddie Still 1 0-2 2, Roz Noone 1 0-0 3, Sophie Kilbride 1 0-1 2, Regan Llanso 3 0-0 6, Lauren Gross 2 0-0 4, Hope Drumm 3 4-5 10. Totals 11 4-8 27.
3-point goals: Noone.
Did not score: Maddie Materne.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 16 12 10 14 — 52
Lewisburg 4 13 6 4 — 27
n Tri-Valley 40,
Lourdes Regional 27
COAL TOWNSHIP — Lourdes Regional’s Peyton Kehler had 11 points and five rebounds, but the Red Raiders couldn’t keep pace in the Schuylkill League matchup.
Lourdes led 17-15 at halftime, then was outscored by 15 points. The Red Raiders were limited to two points in the fourth quarter.
Emma Shimko had nine rebounds in the loss.
Tri-Valley 40,
Lourdes Regional 27
Tri-Valley (5-2) 40
Faith Colahan 3 0-0 8, Gianna Poletti 2 1-2 5, Hope Colahan 1 0-0 2, Autumn Connell 7 4-7 20, Meghan Canfield 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 5-9 40.
3-point goals: Connell 2, F. Colahan 2, Canfield.
Did not score: Grace Header, Carmyn Kaczmarczyk, Alexius Snyder, Taylor Buffington, Rachael Adams, Jerzey Kroh.
Lourdes Regional (6-4) 27
Masie Reed 2 0-0 4, Paityn Moyer 2 0-0 4, Katie Sandri 3 0-0 6, Peyton Kehler 3 5-6 11, Emma Shimko 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 7-8 27.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Meryl Czeponis, Leah Kosmer.
Score by quarters
Tri-Valley 13 2 15 10 — 40
Lourdes 9 8 8 2 — 27
JV score: Lourdes Regional 43-35.
n Williams Valley 55,
Line Mountain 35
TOWER CITY — Elizabeth Spieles scored eight points, and Emily Gonsar added seven in Line Mountain’s nonleague loss.
The Eagles (5-6) fell behind by 10 points after one quarter, and Williams Valley hit eight of its 10 3-pointers over the balance of the game.
Terri Reichard added six points for Line Mountain.
Williams Valley 55,
Line Mountain 35
Line Mountain (5-6) 35
Sage Hoover 0 1-2 1, Terri Reichard 3 0-0 6, Jaya London 2 0-0 5, Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-0 2, Kylie Klinger 1 0-0 2, Kyleen Michael 1 0-0 2, Liberty Downs 1 0-1 2, Emily Gonsar 3 0-0 7, Elizabeth Spieles 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 1-3 35.
3-point goals: Gonsar, London.
Did not score: Brianna Bendas.
Williams Valley 55
Tori Rabuck 7 1-1 19, Alex Bogle 1 0-0 3, Jen Sincyr 1 2-4 4, Elyssa Yeagley 7 2-4 19, Lydia Riegel 1 0-0 2, Hannah Savage 4 0-0 8. Totals 21 5-9 55.
3-point goals: Yeagley 5, Rabuck 4, Bogle.
Did not score: Makiya Drum, Piper Barry, Abby Cole.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 9 4 10 12 — 35
Williams Valley 19 13 17 6 — 55
n Millersburg 41, Juniata 37
MIFFLINTOWN — Hannah Dyer and Sofia Miller each scored five points to stake Millersburg to a first-quarter lead, and the Indians held off Juniata in Tri-Valley League play.
Millersburg led 16-9 after one period, and grew the margin to 34-25 after three. Juniata scored 17 fourth-quarter points to threaten.
Jana Strait scored 12 points to lead the Indians (4-4 overall, 2-4 TVL), while Miller added 10.
Millersburg 41, Juniata 37
Millersburg (4-4, 2-4) 41
Paige Rothermel 1 1-2 3, Jana Strait 5 0-0 12, Hannah Dyer 2 1-2 5, Mallory Strawser 1 0-0 2, Raegan Hale 0 2-2 2, Jordan Mallon 2 0-3 4, Bailey Strawser 1 1-2 3, Sofia Miller 4 2-4 10. Totals 16 7-15 41.
3-point goals: Strait 2.
Did not score: None.
Juniata (2-8, 2-7) 37
Haley Mummah 2 2-6 6, Cora Musser 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Bennett 3 5-5 11, Lorena Rivera 1 0-0 2, Talon Walton 1 3-6 5, Ava Shearer 3 5-9 11. Totals 11 15-26 37.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Shalelyn Armstrong.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 16 10 8 7 — 41
Juniata 9 9 7 17 — 37