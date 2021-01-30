NORTHUMBERLAND — David King hit a floater with 15 seconds left to break a tie and give Northumberland Christian a 62-60 win over Line Mountain in nonconference boys basketball Friday.
King finished with 14 points for the Warriors (7-4), who won their fourth game in a row. Cole Knauss scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Northumberland Christian, which led by four at halftime.
Riley Young scored 25 points to lead the Eagles, who had only four players score. All four reached double figures.
Northumberland Christian 62,
Line Mountain 60
Line Mountain 60
Nick Snyder 5 0-0 13, Riley Young 10 4-4 25, Caden Lahr 3 5-6 11, Nick Williams 4 3-3 11. Totals 22 12-13 60.
3-point goals: Snyder 3, Young.
Did not score: Damien Fritchey, Travis Feese.
Northumberland Chr. (7-4) 62
Josh King 0 1-2 1, David King 6 0-0 14, Luke Snyder 3 0-0 6, Cole Knauss 9 2-3 25, Henry McElroy 4 0-0 10, Justin Ross 2 2-3 6. Totals 24 5-8 62.
3-point goals: Knauss 5, D. King 2, McElroy 2.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 12 17 14 17 — 60
Northumberland Chr. 13 20 13 16 — 62
n Lourdes Regional 53,
Mahanoy Area 47
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Red Raiders outscored the Golden Bears by 11 points in the middle two quarters to grab the Schuylkill League victory.
Tyler Novak scored a game-high 21 points for Lourdes, which trailed by four after the first quarter. Casen Sandri added six points for the Red Raiders, and had team highs of 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Lourdes Regional 53,
Mahanoy Area 47
Mahanoy Area 47
Tyler Silva 3 3-4 11, Josh Ramos 5 0-0 13, Ben Manley 1 2-2 4, Joey Naraka 2 1-2 5, Kadin Styka 3 3-3 9, Colm McGroarty 1 3-5 5, Noah Zilker 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 12-18 47.
3-point goals: Ramos 3, Silva 2.
Lourdes Regional 53
Casen Sandri 3 0-2 6, Hunter Reed 7 3-5 17, Tyler Novak 7 5-7 21, Shaun Potter 2 0-0 4, Maxwell Reiprish 2 1-3 5. Totals 21 9-17 53.
3-point goals: Novak 2.
Did not score: Owen Sandri, Michael Keer, Alex Hughes.
Score by quarters
Mahanoy Area 15 10 7 15 — 47
Lourdes Regional 11 16 12 14 — 53
n St. John Neumann 75,
Milton 49
WILLIAMSPORT — David Hill scored 31 points, and Davion Hill scored 21 to lead the Golden Knights to the nonleague win.
Austin Gainer scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for the Black Panthers. Dillan Guinn-Bailey (13 points) and Jace Brandt (12) also reached double figures for Milton.
St. John Neumann 75, Milton 49
Milton 49
Austin Gainer 8 0-0 19, Carter Lilley 1 0-0 2, Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2, Jace Brandt 4 3-7 12, Dale Mitchell 0 1-2 1, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 5 3-4 13, Ashton Krall 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 7-14 49.
3-point goals: Gainer 3, Brandt.
Did not score: Ethan Rowe, Peyton Rearick, Wade Young, Nevin Carrier, Gehrig Baker.
St. John Neumann 75
David Hill 13 3-6 31, Davion Hill 7 4-4 21, Keon Burkholder 5 0-0 10, Ryan McNamee 2 0-0 5, Jerval Shuler 1 0-0 2, Naz Smith 3 0-0 6. Totals 31 7-10 75.
3-point goals: Davion Hill 3, David Hill 2, McNamee.
Did not score: Essex Taylor, Angelo Fernandez, Joe Savidge, Joe Coleman, Gabe Cendoma, Caleb Neidig, Dre Taylor.
Score by quarters
Milton 12 9 15 13 — 49
St. John Neumann 20 17 26 12 — 75