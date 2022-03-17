In the lobby outside of the Central Dauphin East gymnasium Wednesday night, twin sisters Anna and Emma Ulmer both responded to talk of Northumberland Christian’s surging momentum with the same word: cautious.
It was a curious response from senior leaders of a team that has won 11 consecutive games — all by at least 18 points — including eight in the postseason.
The Warriors haven’t played better basketball in the program’s history, with the possible exception of two years ago when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic ended the PIAA playoffs before their state quarterfinal game.
Now, though, after dispatching District 3 runner-up Christian School of York, 59-41, to make a return trip to the Class A semis, they were feeling cautious?
“I feel a little more cautious, I guess,” Anna Ulmer said, “and a lot more nervous because it’s my senior year and my last year to actually make it to (a state final).”
This isn’t “cautious optimism,” mind you. The Warriors truly have a cautious mindset.
It’s like a careful approach to carrying a stack of fine china dishes. You wouldn’t run around playing Frisbee with the pieces unless you were absolutely certain none would break.
Last year, in a state tournament shortened by the pandemic, Northumberland Christian won it’s opening game to earn a semifinal berth at Jenkintown. The team traveled to suburban Philadelphia on the wings of a 23-game postseason win streak that dated to 2018. The Warriors struggled from the start and couldn’t overcome a raft of adversity in a devastating 48-26 loss.
“I think we were definitely more confident going into that (Jenkintown) game, and we’ve learned to be cautious,” said Emma Ulmer.
That may serve the Warriors well today against Williamsburg, which sprung what was considered an upset Wednesday by beating District 1 champion Faith Christian, 43-27, in a quarterfinal. Northumberland Christian (25-3) tips against the District 6 runner-up Blue Pirates (24-6) at Bald Eagle Area High School at 3 p.m.
“I am hoping that we’ll be able to go into that game confident, but not too confident,” said Warriors senior Emily Garvin, who added with a hushed tone, “And I just want to win.”
Northumberland avenged its loss to Jenkintown on Monday with a strong all-around game. Garvin and the Ulmer sisters combined for 53 points and 41 rebounds, and sophomore Eden Treas, a first-year starter, held the Drakes’ top scorer to half her season average with nine points on 3-of-18 shooting.
“I know how much this game meant, especially to the seniors after the loss last year. So I was trying to do everything I could to shut down their best player and make sure we got this game in the bag,” said Treas. “We were just trying to play up to our potential, and I thought we did really well with that.”
The Warriors followed that win by forging a 20-point lead over Christian School of York after less than 12 minutes of game time Wednesday.
“My girls didn’t know,” said York coach Michael Graybill. “They were saying to me on the way up, ‘Hey, is this team better than Marian Catholic?’ They had no idea that they’d won seven straight playoff games by 28 points or more. They had no clue.”
Garvin leads Northumberland in scoring at 24.3 ppg. She has scored 2,070 career points, trailing only 2013 gradute Alyssa Wesner (2,175) in program history. She has also averaged 10.0 rebounds in the state playoffs.
The 6-foot-3 Emma Ulmer has averaged 11.7 points and 11.3 rebounds in states, while 6-2 Anna has averaged 11.3 points and 8.0 boards.
Treas and juniors Jenika Krum and Emily McCahan — all first-year starters — are coming off their best game collectively in support of the seniors.
“There is a huge difference this year with this team,” said Warriors coach Jeff Ulmer. “Talent-wise, we’re not as talented last year, but the heart of the team ... they’re all playing for each other, they’re all on the same page — all they want is the W at the end of the night.
“This is the only team I’ve ever coached, so I don’t know a lot, but I don’t think you’re going to see that again. It’s huge, I think.”