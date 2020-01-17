BLOOMSBURG — Note to future opponents of Northumberland Christian girls basketball: Think twice before blocking Rebekah Hayner’s shot.
The Warriors junior point guard was rejected on a drive to the hoop late in the third quarter Thursday, just moments before her team fell behind 11 points to Bloomsburg.
Hayner then opened the fourth period with three 3-pointers in a 2 1/2-minute span that helped to wipe out Northumberland Christian’s deficit.
“I really don’t like being blocked,” Hayner said with a laugh. “So, I was like, ‘Fine. If you’re not going to let me go in there, I’ll just go outside.’”
The host Panthers made hay with their length and athleticism throughout the nonleague game, and they made just enough free throws in the final minute to hold off the Warriors, 60-56, for their 10th consecutive win.
“I’d take the win any day, but we want to play great teams like this,” said Warriors coach Dan Severn. “This is a really quality (Bloomsburg) basketball team, (and) I’m just really pleased with how our girls played.
“I think they played the best game of the year. I really do.”
It was the latest nonleague test in a season-long effort to prepare the Warriors for the rigors of district — and perhaps state — playoffs.
Bloomsburg (11-2), currently second in the District 4 Class 3A power rankings behind defending champion Loyalsock, bolted to a 19-8 lead after one quarter on the strength of a 15-2 run.
Northumberland Christian (8-4), sitting third in the District 4 Class A rankings, answered with a 10-2 spree to get within three midway through the second period.
“They came out really hard and we came out a little slower,” said Warriors junior forward Kaitlyn Bookwalter. “They proved that they could do it, so we stepped up and showed them that we could handle it and we could come back.”
Though they couldn’t get any closer than three in the first half, the Warriors were close at halftime (29-24). Then, similar to the spate of turnovers that cost them in the first quarter, another glut of miscues — including four Bloomsburg steals — led to a 41-30 margin with 1:58 left in the third.
Hayner then opened the fourth with a 3-pointer not far from her bench. Sophomore swing player Emily Garvin followed with a putback for a three-point play before Hayner struck again from the right side of the arc to make it 48-43. After Garvin converted off a Panthers turnover, Hayner cashed in another when she confidently stepped into a 3 from the top of the key for a 48-all tie.
“It made me feel pretty good,” she said, “but not only just me, but my team — knowing that we all did it together.”
“She stepped up and took over the game for a two-minute stretch,” said Severn. “That was the confidence we needed.”
Bloomsburg threatened to break away with a 6-0 run sparked by two transition buckets. The Warriors answered at the free-throw line with the last two of Garvin’s team-high 20 points, and then six straight points from senior reserve Bethany Dressler to pull within 58-56 with with 27.4 seconds to play.
Dressler, who hadn’t played prior to the game’s final minute, banked in a 12-foot jumper the first time she touched the ball, made two free throws, and then — after grabbing a defensive rebound in traffic — buried another pair of foul shots.
“She has a great shot, and we needed some points,” said Severn, who credited assistant Jimmy Bouder with calling on Dressler. “Boy, did she ever perform.”
The Panthers, who missed four consecutive foul shots to help Northumberland Christian pull within two in the final half-minute, got a pair from Kelsey Widom to ice the game with 9.8 seconds left. Widom finished with a game-high 22 points, shooting 10-for-14 at the line.
Hayner scored a season-best 18 points — more than three times her average — while Bookwalter added eight points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks. In addition to posting her sixth 20-point game of the season, Garvin had eight boards and three assists.
“We’ve definitely played in tough games like that, so that experience helps,” said Hayner. “Also, we know if we work together as a team we can overcome anything. We have a lot of faith in ourselves.”
BLOOMSBURG 60, NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 56
Northumberland Christian (8-4) 56
Rebekah Hayner 7 0-0 18, Maddy Snyder 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 2-2 8, Emily Garvin 7 6-8 20, Anna Ulmer 1 0-0 2, Bethany Dressler 1 4-4 6. Totals 20 12-14 56.
3-point goals: Hayner 4.
Did not score: Emma Ulmer, Emma Treas.
Bloomsburg (11-2) 60
Ellen Hull 3 0-0 8, Kailey Zentner 5 0-0 10, Rylee Klinger 3 5-7 11, Kelsey Widom 6 10-14 22, Madeline Evans 2 0-2 4, Olivia Hull 2 1-2 5, Paige Temple 0 0-1 0. Totals 21 16-26 60.
3-point goals: E. Hull 2.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr.`8`16`10`12 — 56
Bloomsburg`19`10`15`16 — 60
JV score: Bloomsburg 57-34.