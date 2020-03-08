The Assoaciated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Eric Paschall scored 23 points, including a pair of free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 on Saturday night to snap a 10-game home losing streak.
Playing once again without Stephen Curry, the Warriors trailed most of the game and were down by eight entering the fourth quarter.
Curry, who returned from a 58-game absence to play Thursday night, was diagnosed with the flu and was held out. The Warriors termed it a seasonal flu and said that Curry has begun treatment. The team also said that Curry is not at specific risk for COVID-19 or coronavirus.
n Hornets 108, Rockets 99
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 24 points, and fast-starting Charlotte beat slumping Houston.
The Hornets roared ahead 20-0 in the first 6 1/2 minutes. The Rockets had eight turnovers and missed five 3-pointers on their first 12 possessions.
The Rockets have lost three straight after winning six straight and 10 of 12.
n Jazz 111, Pistons 105
DETROIT — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points, and Utah withstood two big Detroit rallies for its fifth straight victory.
Utah led by 22 points in the second quarter, but the Pistons came all the way back to tie it early in the fourth. The Jazz then went on an 18-2 run.
n Grizzlies 118, Hawks 101
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jonas Valanciunas had 27 points and 17 rebounds, rookie Ja Morant added 24 points, and Memphis beat Atlanta to keep its hold on the final Western Conference playoff spot.
Josh Jackson had 17 points, Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton added 13 each, and Memphis won its fourth in the last five.
n Cavaliers 104, Nuggets 102
CLEVELAND — Kevin Love scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket with four minutes remaining, and short-handed Cleveland surprised Denver for the second time this season.
Collin Sexton also scored 27 points, and Matthew Dellavedova had a career-high 14 assists to help Cleveland end a four-game losing streak.