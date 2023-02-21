NORTHUMBERLAND — Often, even a highly disappointing setback can add gallons and gallons to the fuel tanks of those turned back.
So, when a Northumberland Christian side stepped inside its cozy Bingaman Center playpen for its first outing in another postseason event, Jeremiah Bennett’s Warriors were full of energy and ready to play — and determined to unleash its recent frustrations on the folks parked on the visitors’ bench.
Meadowbrook Christian, which dropped a pair of regular-season outings to the explosive Warriors, just happened to be Norry’s adversary and the youthful Lions were popped quickly by a driven outfit just waiting to vent on someone.
Uncorking an oppressive 1-3-1 trap for much of Tuesday night’s opening half, Norry Christian converted turnovers into points rapidly as the Warriors overwhelmed Meadowbrook 66-17 in a contest not even an hour old when the final buzzer mercifully sounded. Henry McElroy pocketed 16 points — all in the first two quarters — snared seven rebounds and dished out five assists for Bennett’s squad.
“It’s all about getting your hands up, getting tipped balls and intercepting passes,” said Bennett, whose Warriors forced 33 turnovers. “At the beginning of the season, we were running that with a lot of intensity and over the course of the year we kind of backed off. We faced a team that got around us, and we backed off — but what we needed to do was increase our intensity.”
“It was really tough (Saturday), especially for us seniors,” McElroy added. “We had won three in a row, and we were trying to go for the four-peat.”
Cole Knauss and Conner Bennett added 11 points apiece for the top-seeded Warriors (20-5), who will meet No. 5 Galeton in a 4A semifinal at a site, date and time to be determined. Galeton squeezed past Cowanesque Valley 44-42 in another quarterfinal.
Copeland Locke paced Meadowbrook (6-17) with eight points.
Denied its sixth consecutive Allegheny Christian Athletic Association crown in Saturday’s tournament final — on its Bingaman Center floor — Norry Christian spent the past few days trying to learn from its 64-63 setback to Columbia County Christian while getting plugged back in for a spirited run at the gold awarded District 4’s Class A champs.
“Saturday, it was kind of like, ‘OK, that monkey, in a sense, is off our backs. We don’t have to worry about that all the time,’” Jeremiah Bennett admitted. “But every day after that, it got harder and harder — because you thought back on the game and we just didn’t play to our potential. We’d beaten them in the past, we should have beaten them that time and we didn’t. We just let them outplay us and they outshot us in a lot of ways.
“So, it got harder each day and we were looking forward to playing more and more.”
Tuesday night was merely the first of what the Warriors hope are several memorable steps.
And Norry’s 1-3-1 trap certainly had everyone cranked up from the tip as the Warriors forced 12 turnovers during that decisive eight-minute stretch while jetting to a commanding 23-2 lead. Posted at the top of Norry’s active zone, McElroy benefited in transition as he pocketed 10 early points — including the final seven of the first quarter, which the Warriors closed with a 17-0 salvo.
Knauss knocked down all three of his treys in the first.
The Warriors continued their high-pitched assault in the second quarter, building a 43-9 lead at the break behind six points apiece from McElroy and Conner Bennett. And when the second half began, the mercy rule had the clock racing at top end.
“We ran the 1-3-1 and that was pretty good in a sense, forced a lot of turnovers and came out quick,” McElroy said. “It was actually a good game to bounce back.”
Once play reached the midway point of the third quarter — Norry was sporting a 50-12 advantage — Jeremiah Bennett pulled his starters and let the reserves log minutes the rest of the way. Before it was over, 10 of the 11 players used crowded into the scorebook.
“When they want to play, they’re probably the best in the district,” Meadowbrook coach Collin Erb said.
Next up: Galeton.
“Whoever we play, we’ll respect them and watch film,” McElroy said. “Hopefully, we can punch our ticket to the final.”
“We’re trying to go one game at a time; we don’t want to look past anyone,” Jeremiah Bennett added. “I think that’s what we felt we did Saturday. It was kind of so routine, we just kind of looked past Columbia County. They wanted it, they worked really hard, and they deserved to get that win. Since then, I think it’s been good for us. It helped the team get refocused and remember what our real goal is, which is a district championship.”
Northumberland Christian 66, Meadowbrook Christian 17
Meadowbrook Christian (6-17)
Levi Erb 0 0-2 0; Josh Dugan 1 0-0 3; Matthew Schmit 2 0-0 6; Copeland Locke 4 0-0 8. Totals: 7 0-2 17.
3-point goals: Dugan, Schmit 2.
Fouled out: None.
Did not score: Jacob Reed, Jaeden Canelo, Nick Bennage, Josiah Baker, Elijah Cruz, Landon Tillson.
Northumberland Christian (20-5)
Conner Bennett 4 2-4 11; Josh King 2 0-0 4; Luke Snyder 3 0-0 6; Cole Knauss 4 0-0 11; Henry McElroy 7 1-3 16; Alec Phillips 1 0-0 2; Sam Garvin 3 1-2 7; Daniel Hayner 2 0-0 4; Ben Crane 1 0-0 2; Tyler Conner 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 4-9 66.
3-point goals: Bennett, Knauss 3, McElroy, Conner.
Fouled out: None.
Did not score: Jackson Conner.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Christian 2;7;3;5;17
Northumberland Christian. 23;20;13;10;66