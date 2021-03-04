NORTHUMBERLAND — Emily Garvin scored 15 points, two of her Northumberland Christian teammates added 10, and the Warriors opened defense of their District 4 Class A championship with a 56-12 over Juniata Christian in a girls basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday.
The top-seeded Warriors (19-3) raced to a 25-0 lead after one quarter.
Rebekah Hayner had five assists and five steals along with 10 points in the win. Anna Ulmer grabbed five rebounds while also scoring 10. Garvin added six rebounds and six assists.
No. 8 seed Juniata Christian (8-11) got four points from Emily Sheaffer.
Northumberland Christian will host North Penn-Liberty, a 34-30 winner over Meadowbrook Christian, in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Lions, who were Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament runners-up, finished the season 12-11.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
QUARTERFINAL
Juniata Christian (8-11) 12
Lindsey Glick 1 0-0 2, Erin Sheaffer 1 0-0 2, Emily Sheaffer 1 2-4 4, Annika Martin 1 0-0 2, Olivia Tusing 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 2-4 12.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Peyton Burd, Rachel Sheaffer, Reanna Hoover, Morgan Hoover, Jenna Glick, Aleshia Stauffer.
Northumberland Chr. (19-3) 56
Rebekah Hayner 5 0-0 10, Kendra Schoeppner 1 0-0 2, Emma Daku-Treas 1 0-0 2, Jenika Krum 1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 1 0-0 2, Emily Garvin 7 0-0 15, Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2, Anna Ulmer 4 0-0 10, Emma Ulmer 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 0-0 56.
3-point goals: A. Ulmer 2, Garvin, Krum.
Did not score: Allison Miller, Kara Wilhelm, Caryssa Ressler.
Score by quarters
Juniata Christian 0 6 4 2 — 12
Northumberland Chr. 25 16 8 7 — 56
REGULAR SEASON
n Central Mountain 47,
Shikellamy 39
MILL HALL — Jordan Moten scored a game-high 20 points for Shikellamy in the regular-season finale, but the Braves couldn’t keep pace with twice-beaten Central Mountain.
Moten drilled four 3-pointers in the middle quarters to help Shikellamy stay within 32-29 after three periods. Averi Dodge added six points for the Braves (4-12 overall, 4-7 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I).
Shikellamy (4-12, 4-7) 39
Melanie Minnier 1 0-0 2, Averi Dodge 2 2-4 6, Jordan Moten 6 4-7 20, Emma Bronowicz 2 1-2 5, Tori Scheller 1 0-0 3, Paige Fausey 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 8-15 39.
3-point goals: Moten 4, Scheller.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Lily Wiest.
Central Mountain (16-2, 11-1) 47
Avery Baker 4 3-4 14, Mia Kopysciansky 0 2-2 2, Ava Renninger 5 4-8 14, Quinlynn McCann 3 0-1 6, Kiahna Jones 3 3-6 9, Reese Doyle 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 12-21 47.
3-point goals: Baker 3.
Did not score: Alyssa Fisher, Marissa Bubb.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 9 6 14 10 — 39
Central Mountain 8 11 13 15 — 47