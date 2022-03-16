HARRISBURG — Jenika Krum didn’t know why a reporter would want to talk to her Wednesday after Northumberland Christian’s 57-41 victory over the Christian School of York in a PIAA Class A girls basketball semifinal.
She left the locker room at Central Dauphin High School with her team’s 2,000-point scorer, Emily Garvin, so surely the reporters meant to stop Garvin.
“I’m sorry — I’m not really used to doing this,” Krum said before starting an interview.
However, without Krum, fellow junior Emily McCahan and sophomore starter Eden Treas, an 18-point victory (it was 22 points when the Warriors called off the dogs with five minutes left) would have been much tighter.
Whenever Northumberland Christian needed the momentum of a 3-point bucket, they got one. Krum and Treas combined for five 3s.
Or when the Ulmer twins, senior forwards Anna and Emma, got into foul trouble, they had an answer. McCahan scored all four of her points in the second quarter after Emma Ulmer went to the bench with three fouls.
And even though Defenders senior Kayleigh Rhine scored a game-high 18 points, Treas was key in limiting the sharp-shooter to just seven shots in the game.
“It really feels good to play a big role,” Krum said. “I haven’t played much the last two seasons, and now I’m actually, like, contributing.”
Treas knocked down three 3s in the game. Her first capped an opening 16-2 run for the Warriors, and her other two came in back-to-back possessions as Northumberland Christian opened a 55-35 lead with six minutes left in the game.
“They really stepped it up,” Garvin said. “Eden and Jenika were hitting the 3s, which was awesome, (and) McCahan was taking it to the hoop and shooting. We always tell her, ‘Shoot the ball!’ because she passes it sometimes.”
McCahan and Krum split the fifth starting spot for the Warriors — McCahan started Wednesday night, while Krum will start Saturday’s state semifinal against Williamsburg. McCahan also played a large defensive role in Wednesday night’s victory.
“It feels really good. We’ve all be close friends since third grade and have played basketball together,” McCahan said. “It feels good to have success all together.”
Christian School of York liked to throw the ball into post Linda Brown and let the junior score or find an open perimeter shooter for a 3-pointer. McCahan and the Ulmer twins harassed Brown into 5-of-20 shooting. Except for a stretch in the second quarter when Brown had four assists, they also limited the junior’s passing opportunities.
“Emily McCahan had a phenomenal game,” Anna Ulmer said. “On defense, she was doing amazing.”
Northumberland Christian coach Jeff Ulmer added: “Emily McCahan had a huge game. She really, really stepped up.”
Treas and Krum combined for 15 points, all on 3-pointers. McCahan added three rebounds, two of which came on the offensive end. Treas had three assists and three steals in the victory.
Now, after winning twice in three days, the Warriors will play a third state playoff game in six days for the one thing that’s eluded them while going 97-14 in four seasons: a berth in the state championship game.