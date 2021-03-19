Perhaps it was the euphoria of back-to-back district championships talking, but Northumberland Christian girls basketball coach Dan Severn seemed levelheaded as he repeated the surprising remarks to several media members.
"I think that we all feel like we have a chance to go all the way," he said.
Whoa! Cue the spit take!
The statement wasn't startling because it's outrageous. It's not. The Warriors have won 22 consecutive postseason games over four years, including the only eight PIAA-sanctioned playoff games in program history.
Rather Severn raised eyebrows because of the hint of bravado in the declaration. He, his assistant coaches and players always take great pains to show respect and compliment their opponents, and, truthfully, this case was no different.
"I think that we all feel like we have a chance to go all the way," Severn began. "So do the other teams that we're going to play, but I think there's a high degree of confidence that we can compete at this level — that whatever it is, it's going to be a good game."
There was no Namathesque guarantee. It didn't even rise to the level of bulletin-board material.
Still, it was noteworthy for someone who so carefully chooses his words publicly to express that sentiment.
Then again, maybe it's due time.
The Warriors (21-3) open their second state tournament Friday with a Class A quarterfinal game against District 11 champion (Pottsville) Nativity BVM. The teams met during the regular season, with Northumberland Christian winning 62-42 at home on Feb. 6. A similar result would move the District 4 winner into the semifinals, just one win away from the March 26 state final at Hershey's Giant Center.
"I definitely do (think we can win a state championship) but I don't want to be too confident," Warriors all-state junior guard Emily Garvin said. "I think we have the ability."
Memories from 2020
It was impossible for the Northumberland Christian girls to reconcile what happened last season.
One day they won their way into the state's Elite Eight, and the very next day the tournament was suspended — and ultimately canceled — due to COVID-19 concerns.
The only conceivable silver lining was the Warriors would bring back all but two players (both starting guard Maddy Snyder and reserve forward Bethany Dressler graduated). So the 2019-20 postseason could be considered a favorable dress rehearsal.
They opened this season with eight consecutive wins, and they have won their last eight in a row. There were just three losses along the way, to District 4 Class 3A runner-up Bloomsburg (44-42), District 4 Class 2A runner-up Southern Columbia (60-50) and District 6 Class 4A champion Tyrone (56-41).
Northumberland won its district quarterfinal and semifinal by 44 and 49 points, respectively, then bolted to a 23-6 first quarter against Lourdes Regional in the title game.
"This is seven games in a row that we've started out really well," said Severn. "That's something we've been focusing on, saying, 'We've got to start at a high level and then we've just got to keep it going the whole way.'"
"We have an amazing team and we go out hard every game," Warriors junior forward Anna Ulmer said. "A lot of hard work goes into that, and we get motivated off of each (other's energy)."
The Warriors did experience one rough patch, a 5:14 scoreless span in the second quarter during which they shot 0-for-8 from the floor, 0-for-2 at the foul line and committed four turnovers. Their lead was 24 points when the drought began and it was 18 when it ended, in large part because they forced four turnovers and hounded the Red Raiders into 2-for-7 shooting.
"It definitely helped that we were ahead," said Garvin. "In games that are closer, we're not super-great at keeping our confidence up. We've got to work on that."
Although they went without scoring for more than half of the second quarter, the Warriors allowed only six points. They led 34-12 at halftime and maintained a 22-point cushion after three quarters.
"Our defense is solid and we've been rebounding well, and that gives you a lot of confidence that, yeah, if you miss a couple of shots you're going to go back and get it next time," said Severn. "It's because we play teams like Lourdes and Bloomsburg and Mount Carmel, Tyrone, Warrior Run, Southern Columbia. We don't always win those games, but we always know that we're in it."
Saturday's game
Northumberland enters the state playoffs with a more diverse scoring team than a year ago. All five starters average at least 7.3 points per game, and their precision ball movement make them as dangerous in the halfcourt as they are in transition.
Garvin, who had a season-high 27 points in the district final, averages a team-best 17.4. She scores in every conceivable way, from putbacks to 3-pointers. Garvin is nearing 1,400 career points, and ranks sixth in program history.
Forwards Kaitlyn Bookwalter, a 5-foot-10 senior, and Emma Ulmer, a 6-2 junior, average 9.1 points and 7.8 points, respectively. They are strong around the hoop and facing-up to 12 feet.
Rebekah Hayner (7.8 ppg.), the senior point guard, and the 6-1 Anna Ulmer (7.3), lead the team in 3-pointers with 23 and 22, respectively. Garvin is third with 21.
"It's comforting, in a way," Hayner said of the scoring options. "It kind of keeps us at a level-head, knowing that our offenses do work and that we can score from inside or outside, that whatever (defense) they throw at us we'll be able to combat it. That's just the work of our coaches preparing us at practice."
In Nativity BVM, the Warriors face a team that was alive in the state playoffs when last season was halted. The Golden Girls (20-4) won their 14th District 11 crown after finishing second in Schuylkill League-Division III behind Mahanoy Area (District 11 Class 2A champion).
Nativity is led by 5-8 senior Samantha Heenan (17.8 ppg.), while junior guard Kami Abdo averages 9.9 with a team-high 24 3-pointers. Nativity averages 46.7 points per game; Northumberland scores 55.0.
"One of the things that I talked to the girls about (Friday) was we cannot be afraid to lose," Severn said. "We're not going to play to not lose; we're going to play to win. When you play great teams, sometimes it's going to happen, but we can't have any fear of losing. If it happens, it happens.
"We're just going to go out there and play our game, have fun and do the best job we can do."