BELLEVILLE — Carrie King hit four 3-pointers among 22 points, and Jenika Krum added a career-best 16 for Northumberland Christian as the Warriors knocked off Belleville Mennonite, 51-33, in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association opener for both teams on Friday night.
The Warriors (3-2 overall, 2-0 ACAA) bolted to a 23-9 lead after one quarter.
King filled the stat sheet with eight rebounds, seven blocks and six assists. Eden Treas added five points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Northumberland Christian 51, Belleville Mennonite 33
Northumberland Christian (3-2, 2-0) 51
Julia Lamey 1 0-0 2, Jenika Krum 7 0-1 16, Eden Treas 2 0-0 5, Kara Wilhelm 3 0-0 6, Carrie King 8 2-2 22. Totals 21 2-3 51.
3-point goals: King 4, Krum 2, Treas.
Did not score: Ava Phillips, Evalin Owens, Caryssa Ressler.
Belleville Mennonite (2-1, 0-1) 33
Natalie Yoder 2 0-0 5, Sonya Yoder 6 8-13 20, Karina Renno 2 3-6 8. Totals 10 11-19 33.
3-point goals: Renno, N. Yoder.
Did not score: Chantal Weaver, Mariah Schuble, Miriam Stoltzfus.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Christian;23;7;13;8 — 51
Belleville Mennonite;9;4;11;9 — 33