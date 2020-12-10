STATE COLLEGE — Penn State freshman wide receiver Parker Washington has a catch in each of Penn State’s seven games this season.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder got his first collegiate catch — and touchdown — in Week 1 against Indiana, and has built on that performance over the last two months.
He brings 378 yards receiving into Saturday’s home game against Michigan State (3:30 p.m., ESPN).
The proverbial light for Washington clicked following his collegiate debut in Bloomington, Indiana, when he strung together a three-game stretch against Ohio State, Maryland and Nebraska in which he gained 73, 70 and 70 yards, respectively. He pulled in two touchdown receptions against the Terrapins.
“I think Parker makes it pretty exciting,” Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said this week. “I didn’t throw to Parker, KeAndre (Lambert), Jaden (Dottin) — a few of our starting guys — until late July. To see those guys — especially Parker, but KeAndre’s doing well, too — stepping up, I think it’s key for the development of not only our offense, but the team.”
Washington arrived at Penn State as a four-star prospect from Texas’ Travis High School. He selected Penn State over Wisconsin, Duke, Georgia Tech and Boston College.
Washington’s 378 yards receiving ranks second among Penn State pass-catchers. He’s averaging 54 yards per game. Washington is off to the best start for a true freshman wide receiver since Deon Butler had 355 yards receiving through the first six games of the 2005 season.
Penn State’s newest weapon has complemented Jahan Dotson, who is having the best season of his career. The tandem has accounted for 965 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
Penn State coach James Franklin praised Washington’s abilities leading into the season. He said Washington’s skill set was apparent to Penn State coaches and players this fall, but because players were split into groups in accordance with the program’s social distancing guidelines, Washington didn’t spend as much time working with Clifford and others as he would during a normal fall camp.
“Parker, there had been a buzz about him kind of for a while, but it depended on what group you were in,” Franklin said. “So if Sean wasn’t in the same group as Parker and KeAndre — with how the team was divided — then he never would have got a chance to work out with him. We have very strict rules in that you could only run and you could only throw and you could only practice with your lift groups.”
Franklin said things clicked for Washington once full-team practices began. Despite the late start, Washington hasn’t had any problem catching on quickly.