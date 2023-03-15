The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson tied it with 68 seconds left in regulation, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie scored in the shootout, and Washington kept its faint playoff hopes alive.
Wilson’s goal was the first tying or go-ahead goal in the final two minutes this season by the Capitals, who moved two points back of the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Thanks to two victories in three games, Washington is surprisingly still in the race with 12 games to play despite selling at the trade deadline.
Avalanche 2, Maple Leafs 1, SO
TORONTO — Nathan MacKinnon was the only scorer in the shootout as Colorado defeated Toronto.
Mikko Rantanen scored in regulation for Colorado (38-22-6), which got 18 saves from Alexandar Georgiev.
Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto (40-18-9). Ilya Samsonov stopped 28 shots.