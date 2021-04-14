Parker Washington caught his first pass from quarterback Sean Clifford just weeks before his delayed freshman season began at Penn State last fall.
He didn’t have the benefit of a normal summer workout after arriving on campus as the coronavirus pandemic limited personal interaction.
Once the season began, Parker never stopped hauling in passes.
Washington started all nine Penn State games, and finished with 489 yards receiving on 36 receptions. Washington led all Big Ten freshman in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns (six).
“The first time that I actually threw to Parker was actually two weeks before the first game,” Clifford said. “I think that was the first time I really got a bunch of reps with him.”
The coronavirus pandemic prevented Washington from a traditional acclimation process with the program last summer and fall. As Penn State began a non-traditional fall practice schedule ahead of its late-October season opener at Indiana, Washington quickly grabbed the attention of his new coaches.
Four days before the Nittany Lions traveled to Indiana, Washington appeared as a starter on Penn State’s depth chart. Washington finished the contest with two receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown.
What followed was a three-game stretch in which Parker posted 70-plus yards receiving against Ohio State (73 yards), Maryland (70 yards, two touchdowns) and Nebraska (70 yards).
“Last year I started to feel comfortable definitely when I started to get more time with coach (Taylor) Stubblefield; he definitely helped me a lot, especially learning defenses and getting comfortable with how fast college football really was,” Washington said. “I feel like once I got more time with him, I was comfortable and I was ready to go.”
Washington added 90-plus yards receiving efforts against Michigan (93 yards) and Michigan State (95 yards, two touchdowns). Against Iowa and Rutgers, he registered 31 yards and 29 yards with one touchdown, respectively, and he concluded his first year with one reception for 16 yards against Illinois.
“I felt like my confidence came from some of the preparation I had during the offseason,” Washington said. “I felt very excited, and I was just eager to get on the field at Penn State because it’s a dream.”
At 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, Washington does not possess the rangy frame of many receivers. Stubblefield last month jokingly said Washington has “earned that body,” and he might be the “the first wide receiver that I’ve seen stay in the kitchen the entire time he was at my house.”
Stubblefield quickly noted, though, how Washington’s sturdy frame has translated to production in yards after the catch.
“He ran a route — what we call kind of a short post — and he went across the middle, and the free safety came down and popped him,” Stubblefield said. “But what you saw after that is (Parker) stayed on his feet. He took the hit, and then he ran for another 15 to 20 yards. So that’s how he’s been able to use his body type to his advantage on the football field.”
Washington, coupled with leading receiver Jahan Dotson, gives Penn State one of the Big Ten’s more formidable one-two punches at wideout. After a successful first year at Penn State, Washington said he’s taking the steps to ensure even more success moving forward.
“I work a lot with trying to make the tough catches. So a lot of my preparation before practice and before games is practicing on the Jugs (machine) making tough catches,” Washington said. “I feel like I’m pretty good at that. I think the next step though, is really just getting comfortable with seeing the defenses, identifying what they’re doing a lot more.”