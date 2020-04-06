I miss sports.
I should be watching the final of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tonight. I’m supposed to be heading to Philadelphia on Tuesday to watch the Phillies host the Toronto Blue Jays.
The second page of The Daily Item sports section should be filled with baseball results and box scores. Scott Dudinskie and Todd Hummel should be neck-deep in early-season high school baseball and softball games. I should be getting emails from Michael Bullock telling me which track meets are important this week.
I could go on and on, but you get the point. I know there are more important concerns right now, but that knowledge doesn’t necessarily lesson the pain of missing sports.
Sports are important, and that doesn’t stop when sports are suspended because of more important considerations, such as the current coronavirus pandemic.
We take pride in telling the Valley’s sports stories, and we’re going to continue to do just that. It’s just in a bit of a different form now with no games going on locally. So my hope is that when you open the sports section of The Daily Item, you’re still entertained.
In Sunday’s edition, we printed an all-decade football team. This is a time that allows us to do things like that, and that was more of a light-hearted story that hopefully made some of you smile and remember fond memories of times at football games over the last 10 years.
Scott has a story today about the struggles overcome by current Bloomsburg University pitchers Logan Hile and Brandon McGaw, both of whom pitched at Valley high schools. That’s an important story to tell, and I hope it evoked an emotional reaction in you.
I’m wearing my Jim Valvano T-shirt as I write this column, so perhaps his famous speech at the ESPYs is running through my head more than normal. The gist of one part of his speech is that if you laugh, think and cry in one day, that’s a full and good day. Hopefully we make you do at least two of those every day in the sports section.
We have a lot of stories planned for the coming weeks. Until we have games to cover — and that day can’t come soon enough for me — we’ll tell other sports stories. Some will be catching up with Valley athletes who are competing at college, some will be looks at historic events, and we have some other tricks up our sleeves.
I’m glad that I can continue to tell and read compelling sports stories, but I still miss the games. I miss the games so much that I’ve been playing aluminum can basketball with the recycling bin as my hoop in the office. I made nine in a row at one point last week, but am just two for my last five as I write this.
I miss sports so much that I’m going to try to find a way to watch the professional soccer league in Tajikistan, which began its season Sunday.
Sports will be back at some point, and I can’t wait. I know things are tough and weird right now, so I want to end this column with the most famous part of Valvano’s speech:
“Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.”