PHILADELPHIA — Despite not being at their best, the weary Carolina Hurricanes were good enough to get another win.

Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, and the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday.

Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight while playing their third contest in four days.

The game appeared headed for a shootout at the expiration of the five-minute 3-on-3 session before Trocheck’s pass on a 2-on-1 was corralled out of the air by Pesce, who shot high over Martin Jones for his fourth of the season.

Flames 3, Jets 1

CALGARY, Alberta — Elias Lindholm’s go-ahead goal with 47 seconds remaining extended his goal streak to eight games, and Calgary tied a franchise record with its 10th consecutive victory.

Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary, which wrapped up a perfect seven-game homestand.

The 10-game winning streak ties a franchise record. It was done on two occasions, the previous time was in 2016-17 with the streak beginning five years ago to the day. The other time was in 1978-79 when the franchise was still in Atlanta.

Bruins 5, Avalanche 1

BOSTON — David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, and Boston rolled past Western Conference-leading Colorado.

Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight.

Canadiens 5, Maple Leafs 2

MONTREAL — Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield had three-point games, and Montreal beat Toronto.

Anderson had two goals and an assist, and Caufield a goal and two assists as the Canadiens won their third straight. Rem Pitlick also scored, and Brendan Gallagher had two assists. Samuel Montembeault made 35 saves.

