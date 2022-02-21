The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Despite not being at their best, the weary Carolina Hurricanes were good enough to get another win.
Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, and the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday.
Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight while playing their third contest in four days.
The game appeared headed for a shootout at the expiration of the five-minute 3-on-3 session before Trocheck’s pass on a 2-on-1 was corralled out of the air by Pesce, who shot high over Martin Jones for his fourth of the season.
Flames 3, Jets 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Elias Lindholm’s go-ahead goal with 47 seconds remaining extended his goal streak to eight games, and Calgary tied a franchise record with its 10th consecutive victory.
Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary, which wrapped up a perfect seven-game homestand.
The 10-game winning streak ties a franchise record. It was done on two occasions, the previous time was in 2016-17 with the streak beginning five years ago to the day. The other time was in 1978-79 when the franchise was still in Atlanta.
Bruins 5, Avalanche 1
BOSTON — David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, and Boston rolled past Western Conference-leading Colorado.
Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight.
Canadiens 5, Maple Leafs 2
MONTREAL — Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield had three-point games, and Montreal beat Toronto.
Anderson had two goals and an assist, and Caufield a goal and two assists as the Canadiens won their third straight. Rem Pitlick also scored, and Brendan Gallagher had two assists. Samuel Montembeault made 35 saves.