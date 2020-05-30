Weather pushes Selinsgrove Speedway opener

The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway was once again foiled in an attempt to open its racing season as inclement weather forced the postponement of the Friday night portion of “Breakout Weekend.”
Track officials made the decision early Friday based on a rainy forecast to push scheduled events featuring 410 sprint cars and roadrunners to Sunday.
Instead, tonight’s races for super late models and 305 sprint cars will open the 2020 season. The super late models will run a 30-lap event paying $4,000 to win.
On Sunday, the 410 sprint cars will race a 25-lap contest paying $4,000 to win and $400 to start.
General admission gates will open at 4 p.m. both days with racing slated for 7. Reserve seat season-ticket holders will be granted access from 3:30-4 p.m., and track officials will help with locating seats in the grandstands.
Selinsgrove’s opener was canceled earlier this month due to health concerns related to COVID-19.
Fans now will be required to sign a waiver stating they understand the risks of attending a public event during a pandemic. The waiver is available at selinsgrovespeedway.com. The speedway encourages fans to bring a signed waiver, though the speedway will have waivers available at the ticket booth.
There will be no re-entry at the grandstand or pit gates. The pit gates will be closed when racing starts. All speedway seating is marked with yellow dots at 50 percent capacity. Families and groups can sit together between marked seats.
The infield will also be open for fans who don’t arrive it time to secure grandstand seating. There will be additional sections marked in the infield for general admission. The lawn chair section will host seating as usual, and camping will be available in the upper section of the parking lot.
Races will be available on pay-per-view at thecushion.com for $19.97 each day.