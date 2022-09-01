WEATHERLY — Masie Reed scored five goals, all in the first half, and addedthree assists in the win.
Taylor Lindenmuth scored four goals and contributed three assists for the Red Raiders. Cassidy Grimes also scored a goal and dished five assists.
Bethany Houser scored all of Weatherly's goals.
Lourdes Regional 12, Weatherly 3
First half
L-Masie Reed (Julia Pitcavage), 0:13; L-Reed (Cassidy Grimes), 13:15; L-Taylor Lindenmuth (Grimes), 16:30; W-Bethany Houser (Danielle Gordon), 17:27; L-Lindenmuth (Reed), 23:24; L-Pitcavage (Lindenmuth), 26:53; L-Reed (Grimes), 31:20; L-Lindenmuth (Grimes), 31:41; L-Reed (Grimes), 32:54; L-Reed (Lindenmuth), 33:30; L-Pitcavage (Reed), 38:56.
Second half
W-Houser, 47:10; W-Houser, 59:06; L-Grimes (Lindenmuth), 62:25; L-Lindenmuth (Reed), 79:04.
Saves: Weatherly 16 (Emma Kane); Lourdes Regional 9 (Paityn Moyer).