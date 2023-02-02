MIFFLINBURG — Jeffrey Yount's first-period fall at 145 pounds opened the dual meet and kick-started Midd-West, which built a 30-point lead.
The Mustangs (9-4, 3-3 Heartland-II) also got a first-period pin from Kyle Ferster (160) before collecting three consecutive forfeit wins. Matthew Smith (127) and Charlie Paige (139) capped the win with a technical fall and first-period pin, respectively.
Mifflinburg (2-15, 1-5) picked up two forfeits and Jack Gramly's major at 114.
Midd-West 41, Mifflinburg 16
145: Jeffrey Yount (MW) pinned Bryan Reeder, 1:11; 152: No match; 160: Kyle Ferster (MW) pinned Oliver Patte, 0:59; 172: Graham Yount (MW) won by forfeit; 189: Grant Yount (MW) won by forfeit; 215: Bryce Hackenburg (MW) won by forfeit; 285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) won by forfeit; 107: No match; 114: Jack Gramly (M) major dec. Kaden Peters, 15-5; 121: Ben Straub (M) won by forfeit; 127: Matthew Smith (MW) tech. fall Lane Kenamond, 16-1 (0:00); 133: No match; 139: Charlie Paige (MW) pinned Wesley Smith, 1:32.