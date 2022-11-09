District 4 Class 3A semifinals
Athens at Danville
The unbeaten Ironmen are coming off a bye after routs in the final two games of the regular season, so they haven’t had to ramp it up for a while. It will be interesting to see how they come out Saturday afternoon. There is no reason to think Danville will be flat — the team hasn’t been once this year — and with its goals in reach, it’s hard to believe this would be the week. Athens will be the first team to try to spread out an Ironman defense that allowed just eight points in the final five weeks of the regular season. The Wildcats have a plethora of big receivers, helped by Luke Horton. A star at Sayre the last two seasons, Horton transferred after Sayre opted not to play varsity football this season. Athens is going to have to figure out its running game if it plans to stay in this game. Without some semblance of balance, Danville’s defensive line will be able to rush the Wildcats’ passer at will. Montoursville’s defense was hindered by broken tackles in the quarterfinals last week. So if the Ironmen don’t give up similar extra yards, they should cruise to a fourth-straight title game appearance.
Danville 35, Athens 7
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock
This is a game I’ve had circled since probably late September. I wrote extensively about how different this Lancers team is after it beat Southern Columbia. After a loss to Danville the following week, Loyalsock ran the table. This game will come down to line play, as cliche as that seems. Can the Mifflinburg defensive front control Davion Hill and the Lancers’ running game enough to make them one-dimensional? Then, can the Wildcats generate enough pass rush to bump the potent Loyalsock passing game off its mark, as well? In turn, can Mifflinburg get to the second level in the running game to keep what is probably the best linebacker group the Wildcats have seen this season from ganging up on Andrew Diehl and Carter Breed? Mifflinburg has revamped its attack over the last four or five weeks, but there are some weapons in the deep passing game and 6-foot-7 tight end Kyle Troup has split out more often as a wideout, as well. This I think might be a fun one Saturday afternoon.
Loyalsock 32, Mifflinburg 30
District 4 Class 2A semifinals
Hughesville at Mount Carmel
This is the first time the Spartans have won more than two games since a five-win season in 2016, and they were coming off just one win a season ago. Hughesville coach Harold Rainey has the kind of defense that can carry a struggling offense, which is exactly what happened in last week’s win over Bloomsburg. Hughesville hasn’t produced 2,500 yards of total offense this season, but senior linebacker Mason Hoppes is credited with 120 solo tackles and has at least 20 tackles in each of the last four games, including 23 in the win over the Panthers. Add their 23 sacks and 19 interceptions as a team this season, and it’s easy to understand why it can be so difficult to deal with the Spartans. However, visiting the Silver Bowl is a large step up in competition for Hughesville. The Red Tornadoes’ Cole Spears became just the 13th quarterback in Mount Carmel history to have a 200-yard passing game in last week’s win over North Penn-Mansfield. Mount Carmel’s offense is starting to click at the high level it performed with Spears at the helm before he was injured. This will be the Red Tornadoes’ fourth straight game at home. With two more victories, Mount Carmel has a chance to equal the school record for consecutive home games of six in 1913, 1932, and 1943, according to team statistician and historian Jose Gonzalo. He also noted the Red Tornadoes did not win six straight home contests in those seasons. To join that group in 2022, however, Mount Carmel would have to win all six. The streak doesn’t stop this week.
Mount Carmel 35, Hughesville 7
Southern Columbia at Troy
These teams would both be happy with having to throw fewer than five passes Saturday. The Tigers threw just one in last week’s win over Line Mountain, and the Trojans average just about three pass attempts per game this season. The top three running backs for Troy each average almost 8 yards per carry, led by junior Clayton Smith, who has 1,308 yards and 19 touchdowns. Also, sophomore quarterback Evan Woodward has 11 rushing touchdowns. I think at the beginning of the season, given Troy’s graduation losses and its relative youth (just two seniors play major roles on either side of the ball), coach Jim Smith might have thought his team was a season away. But the Trojans have lost by a point to both Loyalsock and Canton this season, so the Tigers can’t take them lightly. This one comes down to whether Southern Columbia takes care of the ball. Troy has scored 11 touchdowns on defense or special teams this season. The Tigers seemed to have taken care of their ball-security issues since the Danville loss, but they can’t give up rushing yards as they did to Mount Carmel. The big plays are back for Southern Columbia’s offense, and Wes Barnes’ return on both sides of the ball is huge for the team’s chances of winning a sixth straight state championship and seventh in eight seasons. The Tigers’ run won’t end Saturday at Alparon Park.
Southern Columbia 35, Troy 28