District 4 Class 3A Final Montoursville at Danville
It’s the second meeting of the season between the teams, and the fourth time since 2016 the teams have met in the regular season and then in the District 4 championship game. The Ironmen won this matchup 35-14 during the regular season, and the Warriors still had Rocco Pulizzi at that point. That leaves Montoursville without a big-play option in the running game. Danville coach Mike Brennan said the Ironmen prepared for Pulizzi to play in the game. That’s certainly something to keep an eye on. Danville has turned itself into a running team in Zach Gordon’s absence, and that didn’t change even with Gordon’s return for last week’s win over Loyalsock. A week to get the passing game back into rhythm, and this Danville offense has a chance to reach the heights it did early in the season. Without Pulizzi, that makes Montoursville — in the words of Hank Stram — matriculate the ball down the field. Though that might not be a bad thing, as that’s how teams have hurt Danville’s defense this year in the Ironmen’s losses: Danville’s inability to get off the field against a strong running game. That might be Motoursville’s only path to a victory.
Danville 35, Montoursville 21
District 4 Class 2A Final Mount Carmel at So. Columbia
These two teams meet in the 2A championship game for the fourth time in five seasons. The Tigers have won all four meetings, and seven District 4 championships in a row. So history is certainly against the Red Tornadoes. I also think this might be Mount Carmel’s best chance in these five meetings. The Red Tornadoes have the best rushing offense in school history. Ponder all that that entails for a moment. Another factor, the first meeting came at the beginning of the season, when Mount Carmel wasn’t this group quite yet. The Red Tornadoes had only really put together one good performance, a win over Montoursville the week before. It was also a game that was just 12-0 at the half, before Southern Columbia exploded for 28 points in the third quarter. and that’s going to be the key for Mount Carmel, avoiding the big Southern Columbia basketball-like run. The Tigers did the same thing to Selinsgrove on Oct. 22. The Seals were locked in a 7-7 dogfight to start the third quarter, and ended up being mercy-ruled. Southern Columbia needs to stay the course, so to speak. After the loss to Wyomissing, the Tigers have gotten back to old school-Southern Columbia. Since throwing 16 passes against the Spartans, Tigers’ quarterback Blake Wise hasn’t thrown more than six passes in a game for just a total of 16 attempts. In those 16 attempts, Wise has thrown six TD passes. I think that might end up a difference in the game, who can hit a big play in the passing game.
S. Columbia 31, Mount Carmel 14