MOUNT CARMEL — A year ago, Shane Weidner thought he would be well on his way to 100 wins in his wrestling career by now, and getting closer to achieving his dream of competing in the PIAA championship tournament in Hershey.
“I was always looking up to the older guys,” said Weidner, who has wrestled since he was in kindergarten. “When Gabe (Bogutskie) made states (in 2016), I was one of the first ones there to watch, and then Manus (McCracken in 2018). They always inspired me to make it down there and possibly get a medal around my neck.”
The dream of the 100-win milestone ended the night Weidner — competing in his other favorite sport — slid into the bench on the sideline at Southern Columbia where he and his Mount Carmel teammates were competing in the District 4 Class 2A championship game.
“At first it was like your adrenaline is going and you hit the bench and you black out. When you woke up you saw everybody around you. You are like, ‘What are you all doing around me? I’m playing a game,’” he recalled.
The game was over for the Red Tornado senior, who was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville with a possible concussion and upper body injuries.
“They kept saying about a helicopter and I said, ‘No, let’s not do that,’” Weidner said.
Before the injury, Weidner, who was a standout running back/wide receiver in football, was excited about his final go-round on the wrestling mat.
“I was pretty frustrated when they told me that I wasn’t going to wrestle this year,” he said.
Then he got medical clearance but, because of the risk involved, he and his parents — Terry and Tracy Weidner — decided to seek a second opinion.
Unfortunately for Weidner, there was no opening to see the doctor in Hershey until after Christmas. That delayed Weidner’s season by another 30 days.
“It was the most upsetting thing to me. It was hard. It was a hard pill to swallow,” he said, noting that he was not able to do anything except sit at home.
“I would say, ‘Maybe I will go play some tackle football with my buddies.’ Then I would be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I can’t do anything but sit at home like a bump on a log.’ I wanted to be out there doing what they were doing,” he said.
Mount Carmel wrestling coach Steve Pesarchick said that Weidner’s parents were convinced that their son could return to wrestling when — after the examination in Hershey — the doctor told them that if Shane were his son, he would let him wrestle.
At that point, Weidner was like a kid in a candy store.
“I kept texting coach and saying, ‘I’m ready to go tonight,’” Weidner said. “I had not had any practice, but I said, ‘Let’s go, I want to get on the mat, I want to compete.’”
That’s exactly what he did.
In a dual meet with rival Shamokin, Weidner pinned Robert Harvey in 2:46 en route to a streak of three consecutive falls to open the season.
Weidner, competing at 170 pounds, takes a 14-4 record into Friday’s District 4 Class 2A tournament after finishing second in the South Sectional. Weidner lost in the final to two-time state medalist Cade Linn, of Southern Columbia.
“Cade’s a real good wrestler,” Weidner said. “Watching the match (on video) numerous times, I figured out what I could do better against him, and I figured out what I did wrong and how I got pinned.”
Pesarchick said, “He was around us; you could see he was ready to go. He just wanted to go out, he’s a natural athlete.”
Pesarchick said there has been no problem with his conditioning, but he is just a bit rusty.
“We’re trying to knock some of the rust off his offense and he needs to get into his groove,” Pesarchick said.
Weidner agreed.
“I feel like I’m pretty well in shape. It’s just that I need to get my offense working from neutral,” he said.
While he was unable to do any physical activity, he watched wrestling videos, including matches by former Penn State national champions Bo Nickal and Jason Nolf.
“It just fuels your fire a little bit more and makes you want to get out there right now,” he said.
Pesarchick said Weidner took a forfeit for the team in December in the Bob Rohm Tournament in Bloomsburg, before he was cleared, and that made the difference in seeding points for the sectional. Without that, he would have had a negative seeding points number.
The coach said that, without the delay to his season, Weidner would probably be within six wins of 100 entering this weekend. He is 79-41.
Now it’s important to focus on just advancing.
Weidner is seeded No. 6 and opens with a preliminary-round bout versus the 11th seed, Warrior Run senior Samuel Crawford (16-9).
“It’s a tough bracket. Crawford is no easy out. We know what we’re up against,” Pesarchick said, but added that he is confident in the ability of both Weidner and his teammate and workout partner, sophomore Damon Backes (195) to qualify for the next weekend.
With the 100 wins out of the picture, that is exactly what keeps Weidner going.
“When I didn’t get (to states) the last two years, I was like, ‘I will get it next year, I just have to work harder.’ But it’s now or never, you’ve got to make the most of it while you have the chance,” he said.