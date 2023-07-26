FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days in Indianapolis, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, according to a person with knowledge of a proposed settlement between the school and NCAA enforcement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement between the coach, school and governing body is not finalized.