With three languages, two sports and one instrument in her tool belt, it is safe to say Maggie Daly is well-rounded.
Not only is she a two-sport athlete with cross-country and track, but she also plays trombone for the marching band, and participates in the school musical each year.
Daly, a senior captain, led the Lewisburg girls cross-country team to a 17-1 record in the regular season, and helped them qualify for today’s Class 2A state meet. She was 18th overall at districts, where the Green Dragons finished second as a team, and placed ninth at the PHAC/Shikellamy invitational.
That’s all in addition to speaking French and German, in addition to English.
“Maggie strikes an impressive balance between her many roles as a young adult,” Lewisburg girls cross-country coach Michael Espinosa said.
Daly’s performance on the field, her academic performance (103.15 GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Daly clearly likes to keep herself busy.
“I always get antsy in the summer when I have nothing to do,” she said.
When her schedule was cleared by the pandemic, she made the most of her extra time and took up both AP French and AP German. It can be challenging enough to learn one language, but Daly was motivated.
“In terms of school, I hadn’t really found my niche,” Daly said. “So last year I really tried during the pandemic to think about what I actually enjoyed doing with all the free time I had.”
AP French and AP German were not offered at Lewisburg Area High School, so Daly took on two independent studies over the lockdown to complete them. Furthermore, she scored the highest possible score, 5, on both exams.
“I’m definitely motivated by goals,” said Daly. “I think I latched onto foreign languages because the goals that you make are so incremental because it’s such like a giant overall goal (to learn a language.) It left me satisfied each day.”
Daly had had some classes in German and French before, but for the independent study she was on her own. She created her own study plan and spent time online in chat rooms to practice her speaking.
Daly says she discovered her passion for world languages when she lived abroad in Athens, Greece, for two years.
“I have had to let go of like any sort of perfectionist tendencies I’ve had,” Daly said, adding has learned to “focus on the effort and not the time.”
Even though Daly sets high standards for herself, she tries to release the pressure and remind herself “the race will come on its own,” and worrying does not help.
“Maggie is a tremendously reliable and hard worker,” Espinosa said. “She needs only to enjoy the moment, remain in the present, and remain unburdened by expectations.”
When it comes to expectations, it is clear to see she sets high ones for not only herself, but also her teammates.
“Maggie often leads workouts and shows newer runners how to pace through tempo runs and how to stay engaged during long runs,” Espinosa said. “Maggie has guided our team through progressively longer abdominal workouts this season, building our team up to holding a five-minute plank this past week.”
Outside of school — during which she is also taking a calculus course at Bucknell — and sports, Daly has spent time volunteering with the First Presbyterian Church Youth Group and has completed two mission trips with them.
“It’s been very rewarding,” she said. “One of my friends asked me to go to a meeting once, and I just never stopped going.”
Although Daly does not have any finalized plans for college yet, she said she would like to run if possible. She applied early decision to her dream school — University of Chicago — where she hopes to study economics. She said it is her dream to work in foreign services, with a goal of working at the United Nations.
“I want to have a job where I can travel and use my languages in different ways,” she said. “But if all else fails, I will probably become a math teacher, because I love math.”