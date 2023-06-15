PARIS — Adieu France, hello America.
They were hugs of goodbye — not of joy — for Victor Wembanyama as he bid farewell to his teammates and the French league, before jetting off for what many predict will be a glittering NBA career.
Wembanyama’s performance — 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocks — couldn’t prevent his Boulogne-Levallois team losing 92-85 to Monaco in a must-win Game 3 in the best-of-five French league championship series on Thursday.
To accommodate escalating interest in seeing the 19-year-old French prodigy, Game 3 — and 4 if they had won — were switched from a 4,000-seat venue to Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros, home of the French Open tennis championship which seats more than 14,000.
“I’m sorry for the fans who love to see a show,” Wembanyama said on beIN Sports television after the game. Next week, the San Antonio Spurs are expected to make the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, where he’ll follow in the footsteps of France great Tony Parker and Hall of Famers David Robinson and Tim Duncan.
With Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé among the crowd — likely with an eye on Wembanyama teammate Bilal Coulibaly ahead of the draft — the Mets opened up big leads but with 50 seconds left the score was tied at 85-85. Jordan Loyd, a former NBA player with the Toronto Raptors, sank two 3-pointers to end Wembanyama’s hopes of signing off with a French crown.