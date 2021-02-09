LEWISBURG — A quick perusal of the box score of Monday night’s game doesn’t come close to showing the impact of Mifflinburg’s Zack Wertman.
Wertman didn’t score, nor were the rest of his numbers gaudy (six rebounds, an assist and a steal), but as coach Andre Roupp said “he’s really been the starter for us in terms of our defensive energy, and what we do on the defensive end.”
Wertman played a key role in holding Lewisburg leading scorer Jake Hernandez — who averages 17.2 points per game — without a field goal for the second time this season, and Isaiah Valentine scored a game-high 31 points in Mifflinburg’s 54-38 victory over the Green Dragons in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
“We know how good he is, and everybody has to pitch in and help,” Wertman said. “I think my energy gives him trouble. I really try to fight around everything, and not let him even touch the ball.”
Roupp added: “Zack has a really great knack for playing defense. He’s a physical player, and I think he poses a lot of problems for a guy like Hernandez, who is a physical player himself and feeds off of that. Zack does a great job of getting into position, and he reacts really well.”
Lewisburg (10-5 overall, 8-4 HAC-I) took an early 6-2 lead after a three-point play by Dante Sims, but the Green Dragons then went nearly 7:40 without a field goal, managing just three foul shots. Mifflinburg outscored Lewisburg 18-3 in that span to grab a 20-9 lead with 6:40 left in the first half after Cannon Griffith converted a putback while falling down.
Cam Michaels knocked down a 3-pointer, and scored 10 second-quarter points as the Green Dragons got back within five points with 4:26 left in the first half. Valentine converted a three-point play with 2:39 left in the first half to push the Mifflinburg lead back to 10 at 27-17.
Hernandez hit a free throw early in the second half to cut the Lewisburg deficit to seven, but Lewisburg missed its first seven shots from the floor in the third quarter.
“We’ve been saying all year long for this team to win consistently, we need to rebound and play great defense. When we are doing that, we are a pretty tough team to beat,” Roupp said. “We’ve been preaching about the 49-point club all season. We feel if we hold a team to 49 points, we think we give ourselves a pretty good chance to win.
“To hold a good offensive team like Lewisburg to 38 says a lot about that team defense.”
The Wildcats (10-2, 9-2) used that cold streak by Lewisburg to put the game away. Valentine — who scored 11 of his points in the third stanza — found Gabe Yoder and Jake Young on back-to-back trips down the court for easy buckets as Mifflinburg opened up a 17-point lead.
Kadyn Magyar hit a 3-pointer to cut Lewisburg’s lead to 14, but Valentine scored five straight to end the quarter, including a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to send Mifflinburg to the final quarter up by 19.
Valentine also had a team-high eight rebounds and four assists. Griffith chipped in 10 points and three steals.
Michaels led the Green Dragons with 11 points, while Joey Martin finished with 10.
MIFFLINBURG 54, LEWISBURG 38
Mifflinburg (10-2) 54
Gabe Yoder 3 0-0 7; Isaiah Valentine 13 3-3 31; Cannon Griffith 3 4-4 10; Jake Young 3 0-1 6; Tyler Reigle 0 0-1 0. Totals 22 7-9 54.
3-point goals: Valentine 2, Yoder.
Did not score: Zack Wertman, Lane Yoder, Jarrett Foster, Ethan Bomgardner.
Lewisburg (10-5) 38
Dante Sims 2 2-3 6; Jake Hernandez 0 3-4 3; Joey Martin 3 2-2 10; Kadyn Magyar 2 0-0 6; Cam Michaels 4 1-4 11; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 8-13 38.
3-point goals: Martin 2, Magyar 2, Michaels 2.
Did not score: Kaden Wuederman, Khashaun Akins, Devin Bodden, Henry Harris, Sam Barrick.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg`16`9`19`8 — 54
Lewisburg`9`10`8`11 — 38
JV: Miff, 53-49. High scorers, Miff, Reigle, 18; Lew, Barrick, 13.