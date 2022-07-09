LEWISBURG — Well, it’s not over just yet.
The West Branch All-Stars side-stepped elimination for the second game in a row Saturday, forcing a winner-take-all contest for the District 13 Major Division tournament title. Steve Bieber’s club cashed in when it mattered most and turned back previously undefeated Mifflinburg 5-3 at sun-drenched Danny Green Field.
Fynn Oberdorf’s two-run double highlighted a three-run first inning for West Branch, which ousted Selinsgrove 16-11 on July 1 for the right to face Mifflinburg. Lincoln Ayres also plated two runs in Saturday's win, while Landynn Bieber and Collin Shannon combined on a six-hitter.
Brennen Snyder smacked a pair of solo home runs for Mifflinburg.
The same teams will return at 5:30 p.m. Monday to Green Field to decide which club will advance to the Section 3 tournament that begins July 19.
“I told these guys last Friday night that we’re not done yet,” said Bieber, the West Branch manager, referring to his team’s earlier 6-4 loss to Mifflinburg.
Landynn Bieber worked the first five innings on the mound for West Branch, spacing six hits while walking two, hitting one batter, and fanning seven. Shannon fanned the side in the sixth to complete the save despite issuing a pair of walks.
Lukas Shaffer, Hayden Showalter and Vaughn Yoder combined on a six-hitter for Mifflinburg, sharing six walks and six strikeouts. Shaffer was tagged with the loss.
Down 1-0 following Snyder’s first rip, West Branch turned opportunistic quickly as Shaffer walked three of the first four batters to load the bases with one out. Shaffer struck out Hudson King for the second out, but Oberdorf’s soft liner over third made it 2-1.
Another walk filled the bases, ending Shaffer’s stint on the mound and bringing Showalter to the bump. Ayres was hit by the third pitch, forcing in West Branch’s third run.
“You know the same thing happened the last time (we played them) the opposite way,” Steve Bieber said. “They put three up on us in the first inning — they ended up winning 6-4, and we ended up winning 5-3 in this one — and now it’s a rubber match on Monday night.”
A double play had Mifflinburg in good shape in the bottom of the second, but Shannon reached on an error, moved to second on Logan Stevenson’s single, then hustled toward third on a wild pitch. When the throw sailed into left field, Shannon trotted home to make it 4-1.
“We’re still waiting for that game where we play a complete baseball game — hitting, pitching, fielding, baserunning,” Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder said. “We still haven’t had that yet. We knew one run was not going to win this ballgame.”
Mifflinburg climbed within two runs in the top of the third as Showalter beat out an infield single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and moved to third on Snyder’s comebacker. When Bieber uncorked another wild pitch, Showalter hustled home.
Ayres’ RBI single in the third plated pinch-hitter Jordan Sassaman with West Branch’s fifth run.
After Mifflinburg made things interesting in the fourth — Snyder’s club had two aboard with one out but could not score — Brennen Snyder nicked Bieber for the second time in the fifth to make it a two-run game. However, the visitors were unable to draw any closer.
“We battled back,” Chris Snyder added. “We got runners on. We just couldn’t get that hit when we needed one. … That’s baseball.”
“I was actually going to pull (Landynn) in the fifth inning, but he begged me to stay in,” Steve Bieber admitted. “I was like, ‘All right, do what you’ve got to do and we’ll go from there.’ So, he stayed in and did a great job.
“Collin took a little while to warm up, but once he warmed up he was firing.”
Shannon walked a pair in the top of the sixth — he caught the leadoff hitter looking at a third strike — but escaped his own jam by getting two more looking. As a result, West Branch held on to claim the must-win and force a decisive District 13 championship contest.
“It’s hard to beat a team two times in a row,” Chris Snyder added. “We got them the first one, (but) they got us this one. The third game we’ll see who the better team is.”
LITTLE LEAGUE
DISTRICT 13 CHAMPIONSHIP
MAJOR DIVISION
at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg
WEST BRANCH 5, MIFFLINBURG 3
Mifflinburg;101;010 — 3-6-2
West Branch;311;00x — 5-6-0
Lukas Shaffer, Hayden Showalter (1), Vaughn Yoder (4) and Brayden Resseguie, Shaffer (2). Landynn Bieber, Collin Shannon (6) and Logan Stevenson.
WP: Bieber. LP: Shaffer. S: Shannon.
Mifflinburg: Brennen Snyder, 2-for-3, 2 home runs (1st, solo; 5th, solo), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Showalter, 1-for-3, run.
West Branch: Lincoln Ayres, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Bieber, 1-for-3, run; Fynn Oberdorf, 1-for-2, double, RBIs; Jordan Sassaman, 1-for-1, run; Shannon, 2 runs.