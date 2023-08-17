The Daily Item
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe hit back-to-back homers in a three-run third inning to lift El Segundo, California, to a 4-3, rain-shortened win over the Great Lakes on the second day of the Little League World Series.
The game was halted after four innings and a rain delay of 2 hours, 30 minutes Thursday night with poor weather in the area and a looming midnight curfew.
New Albany, Ohio, the Great Lakes champ, scored once in the first inning and twice in the second to take a 3-1 lead. Hunter Sayre drove in a run on an RBI groundout to give the Great Lakes stars a lead.
In the bottom of the third, Brooks lined a shot to straightaway center field that Great Lakes outfielder Eddie Bloch tracked down, but the ball glanced off Bloch’s glove and over the wall. Lappe followed with a homer in the next at-bat to give California the lead.
The West stars were limited to three hits by Kevin Klingerman, who struck out six and walked five in four innings. Austin Sturmi and Jake Gilmer drove in Ohio’s other runs.
Caribbean 2, Australia 1
The Caribbean champs out of Curacao scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning and shut down Sydney, Australia in the top of the sixth to win its first game.
The two teams combined for nine hits in a game dominated by pitching. There was only one extra-base hit, a triple from Australia’s Jaden Jong.
The Caribbean took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a wild pitch. After Australia tied the game in the top of the third, Curacao took the lead back when Jayvery Feliz singled home a run in the fifth.
Seven of eight outs Curacao’s Helmir Helmijr recorded were via strikeout. He allowed just one hit. Adrian Jankuloski struck out for Australia, who will play Cuba in an elimination game on Saturday.
Curacao is off until Monday when it meets the winner of today’s Panama-Latin America game.
Northwest 10, New England 0 (4 innings)
The Northwest champs out of Seattle needed just four innings to roll past New England in the opener for both teams.
Seattle broke the game open with six runs in the third inning and righthander Trey Kirchoff took care of the rest.
Kirchoff allowed just one hit over four innings, striking out eight.
Nolan Chang and Rylan Jackson each had two hits for Seattle. Chang hit an RBI double in the six-run third.
The Northwest champions will meet the winner of today’s Metro-Southeast game on Monday afternoon. New England, out of Gray, Maine, will meet Pennsylvania’s champions in an elimination game on Saturday.
Asia-Pacific 6, Canada 0
Fan Chen-Jun blasted a two-run homer and struck out nine over 3 2/3 innings as part of a three-person no-hitter to lead Asia-Pacific over Canada.
Chen-Jun, Chui Tse-Wie, and Cai Yuon-Hao combined for 14 strikeouts in the no-hitter for the team from Chinese Taipei.
Chen-Jun hit a two-run shot as part of a three-run third inning. Chinese Taipei scored in each of the first three innings, taking a 2-0 lead with two runs in the top of the first and never looking back.
Asia-Pacific will meet the winner of today’s Japan-Mexico game in a winner’s bracket contest on Monday. Canada, from Regina, Saskatchewan, will meet the Europe-Africa representatives in an elimination game on Saturday