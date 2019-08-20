By Brett R. Crossley
For The Daily Item
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The West won Monday at the Little League World Series to advance to the semifinal of the United States bracket.
East Central Maui, the West representative, defeated Mid-Atlantic 6-0 in a game that was suspended due to weather on Sunday.
The West will face the Southeast on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“Of course, we would have loved to finish the game, but I understand you can’t control the weather and they have the Little League Classic,” West manager Brad Lung said. “Totally understood and it was a good thing for the boys. They had fun at the game.”
The West led 6-0 in the fourth inning when play was stopped Sunday.
“Continuing the game today or finishing it yesterday it really didn’t make a difference on results,” Mid-Atlantic manager Jairo Labrador said. “That Hawaii team came out and they beat us. We are going to regroup and play better baseball.”
Isaac Imamura was called on to finish the game after Logan Kuloloia pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings Sunday. The big moment Monday came when Imamura got out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fifth inning with a strikeout and a groundout.
“It was very good,” Imamura said of the strikeout. “I felt confident. I was thinking hopefully he would hit a ground ball.”
In the late game, the Southwest defeated the Midwest 10-0 to advance in the United States consolation bracket
The Southwest scored three runs in the bottom of the first to grab an early lead.
“I felt good. Going up against more batters and seeing the fans I kind of got used to it,” pitcher Marshall Louque said of the early run support. “It was easier to deal with the pressure.”
The Southwest added five runs in the fourth to finish off the game.
“Every team here is really good,” Southwest manager Scott Frazier said. “We played more like we are capable of today. We could do better, but those guys have come through for us. I think the best is yet to come for us.”
The top five hitters of the Southwest’s lineup provided much of the offense. The top five hitters in the lineup accounted for the first nine runs. The group also combined to hit five doubles, two singles, two walks, and the first nine runs of the game.
“I think all 11 hits came from the top six spots today,” Frazier said. “As a team it looks like we batter just under .500 as a team. It was a great output.”
On the international side of the bracket, Latin America and the Caribbean advanced in the consolations. The two teams will meet today.
The Latin American team from Venezuela defeated Mexico 8-7. The Carribean squad from Curacao topped Canada 8-1.