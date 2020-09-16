The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Sam Wetmiller recorded an 18-hole round of 86 Monday at Susquehanna Valley Country Club to lead Selinsgrove to a split in a golf tri-meet.
Central Mountain won with a score of 338, the Seals finished with a 364.
The Braves were led by CJ Doebler’s round of 94.
Central Mountain 338, Selinsgrove 364,
Shikellamy 408
Susquehanna Valley Country Club
Par: 70
Central Mountain (338) — Jason Floruss 79; Brayden Confair 83; Gardy Fravel 88; Gunner Redman 88.
Selinsgrove (364) — Sam Wetmiller 86; Gannon Steimling 90; Garrett Howell 92; Mikey Felty 96.
Shikellamy (408) — CJ Doebler 94; Ben Heemstra 97; Joshua King 104; Ian Buckles 113.
n Montoursville 171,
Mifflinburg 196
MIDDLEBURG — Peyton Mussina shot a 38 to earn medalist honors and lead the Warriors to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I win.
Adam Snayberger, Dylan Stroup and Braden Dietrich each recorded 48s for the Wildcats.
Montoursville 171, Mifflinburg 196
at Shade Moutnain Golf Course
Montoursville (171) — Peyton Mussina 38, Cameron Francis 39, Lauren Marks 45, Gabe Hornberger 49.
Mifflinburg (196) — Adam Snayberger 48, Dylan Stroup 48, Braden Dietrich 48, Kaylin Foss 52.