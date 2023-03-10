HERSHEY — When wrestling in the blood round at the state tournament, it’s tough to wrestle back up to place yourself on the podium.
Shikellamy’s Connor Wetzel and Mason Rebuck experienced the highs and lows of competing in the blood round on Friday at the Giant Center. Both Wetzel and Rebuck lost in the third round of consolations and fell one match short of clinching a spot at the medal stand.
“They were in both matches,” said Shikellamy coach Tim Boetsch. “Obviously, just a few minor technical things happened, prevented them from moving on. It’s unfortunate.”
At 160, Wetzel started the day wrestling against Josh Barlow (Kennett). The match was tied at 2 after two periods. Then, Wetzel used an escape and a takedown in the third period to move on.
In his next match against Brett Barbush (Manheim Central), Wetzel went out to a 4-1 lead in the second period thanks to a takedown and reversal. However, Barbush earned a takedown and an escape later in the period to tie it up. Barbush secured another escape in the third period to take the match.
Wetzel completed his sophomore campaign with a 36-10 record and earned second-place and third-place finishes at districts and regionals, respectively. Wetzel was making his first appearance at states.
“Wetzel will certainly make some adjustments and come back stronger next year,” Boetsch said.
Rebuck won his first match of the day in dramatic fashion. Facing Diesel Koser (Shippensburg), Rebuck was down 3-2 late in the third period. However, Rebuck earned a takedown with 12 seconds left to take the match.
“The first match was a pretty gritty match,” Boetsch said. “Obviously, the opponents down here are tough. Rebuck showed if you wrestle all the way to the end of the period, you can’t relax down here. He was able to perform, he was able to pull out the win at the end of the match, so we were very excited about that win.”
Rebuck’s run ended at the hands of Connor Jacobs (Armstrong), who won a 5-3 decision.
“Certainly would’ve liked to see Rebuck in the placing rounds (today), but as fate would have it, that didn’t happen,” Boetsch said. “We were real close. His signature cross-face cradle locked up a couple of times, just wasn’t able to finish it.”
As a senior, Rebuck’s career has come to an end. During his tenure with the Braves, Rebuck compiled a 62-28 record. This season, Rebuck was 34-11 and earned gold medals at districts and regionals.
“He’s contributed a lot,” Boetsch said. “All of our guys that are down here obviously are team leaders. They put in a lot of work. They put in time in the offseason, they’re lifting weights. They’re putting in a lot of time and that’s certainly is a good lesson to all the up and coming wrestlers and underclassmen to see what it takes to get here and what it takes to win matches here, so he’s been a good leader and a good role model for the rest of this team. He always works really hard in the room and gives it everything he’s got on the mat. Unfortunately, sometimes you still come up with a loss even though you give it everything you got.”
With Wetzel and Rebuck eliminated, Shikellamy’s season has come to an end.
Boetsch is satisfied with the way his entire team conducted itself during this season.
“All the guys, they put in a really great year,” Boetsch said. “They trained hard. Getting four guys to Hershey was a big achievement for the team. I’m really proud with how everybody performed and looking forward to next season. We have a lot of guys coming back, so our team next year will be very strong. Hopefully, we’ll get another crack at Hershey again next year, but very proud of everybody getting down here with the big lights and performing in front of the big crowd.”