HERSHEY — When it comes to wrestling in a state tournament, it’s all about surviving and advancing.
For Shikellamy, Connor Wetzel, at 160 pounds, and Mason Rebuck, at 215, both advanced to Day 2 of the PIAA tournament at the Giant Center. However, both wrestlers had to overcome some obstacles in Thursday’s matches.
“Every time you’re leveling up the competition in a state tournament, you can’t make any mistakes,” said Shikellamy coach Tim Boetsch. “You gotta show up ready to wrestle. There was obviously some nerves involved in that first round, but we’re happy that we got two guys still in it, still in the hunt for a medal. I think we have good chances of getting those guys to place. We just gotta remain focused. It’s a hard battle back from the consolation rounds, but our guys are capable of doing it.”
After besting Jaxon Townsend (Gettysburg) in a 4-3 decision in the preliminaries, Wetzel lost in a technical fall to Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic, in the first round. Harmon is the fourth-ranked wrestler in the state at 160.
After losing to Harmon, Wetzel fell to the consolation bracket where he will face Kennett’s Josh Barlow today. Barlow is ranked No. 10 in the state while Wetzel is No. 18.
Rebuck lost his first-round match to Josh Pardo, also representing Kennett, in a 5-3 decision, but rebounded with a pin against Meadville’s Rhoan Woodrow in the consolations in 1:51.
Rebuck will face Shippensburg’s Diesel Koser in the second round of consolations today. Koser is the 11th-ranked wrestler in the state at 215 while Rebuck clocks in at 14th.
“After that, I’m feeling confident,” Rebuck said. “I think I’ll be alright if I wrestle smart on my feet. If I clean up a few things that I did in my first match, I’ll be alright.”
Two Braves, Alex Reed and Isaac McGregor, ended their seasons on Thursday. Both Reed and McGregor made their first-ever appearances at Hershey. At 114, Reed lost both of his matches to conclude his junior campaign. Reed got pinned by Cole McFarland, Haverford, in the first round in 3:06. After his first-round loss, Reed gave up an 11-0 major decision to Luke Reitter, Council Rock South, to end his season.
“He had a tough bracket where he got seeded,” Boetsch said. “Two really tough opponents and came up short, but he had a great season. Just making it here is quite an accomplishment. Obviously, we know some things we need to work on next season with him in the offseason and he’s a kid that’s gonna do that and certainly make improvements. Next season, we’ll see a much improved Alex Reed and hopefully he’ll be standing on the podium next year. I’m sure that that’s his goal and I’m sure he’ll put in the work to make that happen in the offseason.”
McGregor also ended his season for the Braves at 133. McGregor fell 4-0 to Gabriel Ruggieri, Connellsville, in the preliminary round. The match was scoreless until Ruggieri secured an escape in the second period. Ruggieri then earned a near-fall in the third period to seal the match.
In his consolation match, McGregor had to take an injury default against Kane Lengel, Kennett, with the match tied at 5 in the second period. McGregor concluded his junior season with a 40-8 record and third-place finishes at districts and regionals.
According to Boetsch, McGregor dislocated his elbow, but it was put back in place shortly after sustaining the injury.
“I think he would’ve been moving on had he not sustained that injury, but that’s just the nature of the sport,” Boetsch said. “It’s a combat sport and these things happen.”
Selinsgrove’s only entrant to states, Tucker Teats at 189, also had a devastating end to his season. With a 5-1 lead late in the first period, Teats collided faces with his opponent, Melquan Warren of Whitehall. Teats suffered a broken nose as a result and had to take an injury default.
Teats ends his junior campaign with a 30-13 record and second-place finishes at districts and regionals. Thursday was Teats’ first appearance at the state tournament.
Today’s 3A action will kick off with quarterfinals and second-round consolations at 2:15 p.m. Third-round consolations will follow at 5 p.m.