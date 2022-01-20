DANVILLE — He had not practiced for two weeks, so Danville’s Wes Whapham couldn’t have asked for a better start Thursday night in his 152-pound bout with Central Columbia’s Colton Chipleski.
After the Ironmen were shut down for eight days because of COVID issues as the school went virtual for five days, the sophomore had to be content with riding an exercise bike.
In a battle of their teams’ top wrestlers (Whapham was 7-1 and Chipleski 11-2 coming in), Whapham prevailed 10-4 as Danville took advantage of a depleted Blue Jays lineup for a 57-20 victory in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover meet.
Whapham took the Blue Jay senior down quickly and locked up a cradle for a three-point nearfall. After an escape, Whapham led 5-1 entering the second period.
“I was just a little nervous about my knee because it popped out four times this week in practice,” Whapham said. "But other than that, I was feeling OK.”
Things got tense in the second period, and Whapham had some luck on his side.
Whapham started on the bottom, but Chipleski pulled him onto his back for three points and looked like he might end it. That’s when, to the dismay of the Central fans, referee Jeff Witherite had no choice but to stop the action when Whapham’s nose started to bleed.
“I didn’t even know my nose was bleeding,” he said.
Whapham got out of the second without giving up another point, and then took a 5-4 lead in the third.
In a wild final period, the two wrestlers rolled around with each taking turns putting the other onto his back.
After an escape, the two alternated putting the other his back, but the only points to come out of the scramble went to Whapham with a pair of two-pointers.
Whapham spent some time fighting to stay off his back as the nearby Blue Jays fans were screaming.
“I was just trying to push his knees over,” he said.
Danville coach Seth Kanaskie said, “Wes is one of those kids who battles through everything, and he’s not a kid you worry about giving up a ton of points.”
Both Kanaskie and Central coach Jeremiah Johnson said they wanted to get some good matchups, including at 152.
After Danville’s Aaron Johnson cradled Alexander Roberts in 1:43 at 160, Ironmen junior Caleb Hagerman gave his team’s fans a great send-off by upsetting state-ranked Grayson Shaud 6-2 in the final bout.
Hagerman was 3-5 coming in against Shaud, who was 17-4. But Hagerman took Shaud down for a 2-0 first-period lead. Hagerman escaped in the second, Shaud took him down, and Hagerman escaped to make it 4-2 in Hagerman’s favor going into the third.
Hagerman took Shaud down again and kept him there for the victory.
Hagerman never wrestled Shaud, but said he heard that he was a tough kid, big and strong, and “I had to do my all to take him down, get the match started and get things going.”
After he did just that, Hagerman said, “It felt amazing. I really didn’t know what to expect going out there, and to get that first takedown, it really meant a lot.’’
Hagerman said he was scared when he led by just two points because a lot of things can happen in that last minute-plus.
“It felt great to get that last takedown to get a little bit more of a lead, just to help secure it,” he said. “It was a good match overall.”
His coach also felt good.
“Caleb has really turned the corner in the last few weeks," Kanaskie said. "He has gotten himself in a good mindset, and he wrestled a great match against (Kohen) Lehman of North Penn last week. The kid was ranked 11th in the state, and he took him to overtime (losing 6-4). He’s been attacking on his feet, and he’s got it all there.”
Kanaskie added that once Hagerman starts believing in himself, he is going to do well.
Jacob Ray (138) and Connor Jones (189) also had pins for Danville (6-9).
Jones opened the meet with a dominating win over Josh Worthington. Jones took down Worthington and locked in a cradle for three points and a 5-0 lead in the first. Then, with the Blue Jay choosing the bottom to start the second, Jones cradled him again, getting the pin in 2:39.
Ray took down Noah Baker to start the match, then used an armbar and a half-nelson to put him away in 44 seconds.
Johnson, whose team dropped to 7-9, said forfeiting so many bouts is tough, but, he added, “We knew we had some good matches, and we’ll get back to work tomorrow and try to get better.”
He said at one point this season, the Blue Jays were able to cover every weight class except two. Injuries set in, including the loss of 145-pound junior Josiah Ceballo, who is working his way back from a knee injury.
The Ironmen, who honored their six seniors before the start of the match, head to the Lewisburg quad meet Saturday. Kanaskie hopes to pocket some wins to get back into the hunt for a berth in the District 4 Class 2A Duals.
“We wrestled six dual meets with seven kids this year and we’re finally back together,” Kanaskie said. “This is an opportunity for us to get a few wins.’’
Danville 54, Central Columbia 10
189: Conner Jones (D) pinned Josh Worthington, 2:39; 215: Aiden Hidlay (CC) pinned Jack Gilbert, 1:23; 285: Justin Kutcher (D) won by forfeit; 106: Braeden Earlston (D) won by forfeit; 113: Blake Sassaman (D) won by forfeit; 120: Eli Welliver (D) won by forfeit; 126: Gavin Haggerty (D) won by forfeit; 132: Kyle Vanden Heuvel (D) dec. Alex Hosler, 9-3; 138: Jacob Ray (D) pinned Noah Baker, 0:44; 145: Hunter Dietterick (CC) major dec. Nolan Coombe, 12-2; 152: Wes Whapham (D) dec. Colton Chipleski, 10-4; 160: Aaron Johnson (D) pinned Alexander Roberts, 1:43; 172: Caleb Hagerman (D) dec. Grayson Shaud, 6-2.