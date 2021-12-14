COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin wrestler Tyler Whary can take your breath away.
At least that’s the way first-year Indians coach Jarred Scandle described the senior 160-pounder’s wrestling.
The description fit to a tee Tuesday night when Whary rallied from a 2-1 deficit and cradled North Schuylkill’s Pat Cooney in 3 minutes, eight seconds in a battle of talented seniors.
Whary’s win was one of four for the Indians, who are battling through Scandle’s debut season with eight wrestlers. Getting five forfeits and four pins, the Spartans won 54-21 in the season opener for both teams.
Even though Cooney took the lead with a first-period takedown, Whary kept his head and went about his business.
Whary escaped to get to 2-1 in the first period, then found what he wanted in the second, locking the Spartan in a tight cradle and getting the pin.
Whary’s pin meant little on the scoreboard, but it showed that Scandle’s Indians did what he asked of them.
“I do feel pretty good,” Scandle said. “We bring eight guys, and the goal is to win the majority or half of our matches and that’s exactly what we did.”
Whary, who improved to 4-1 on the season, was not concerned when he fell behind. He said his mentality is the same in every match.
“No matter if I’m up by 13 or down by 13, it still doesn’t matter. I still go wrestle, and keep going,” he said.
It paid off against fellow senior Cooney (11-5 last season).
“He stepped up real quick, and I’m really good at flipping guys and getting them locked up in a cradle. I stuck it in, and it worked,’’ he said. “It felt pretty good.”
Scandle said: “That’s how he is. Ty always finds a way to win. You stop breathing when Ty is wrestling, but in the end, he finds a way to win, and that’s just the kind of kid he is.”
Whary said the team works hard no matter how many kids they have in the wrestling room and dual meets don’t matter.
“This is an individual sport, and everyone has their goals,” he said, noting that his is to do well in the postseason.
The Spartans opened with an 18-0 lead, but senior Wade Alleman stopped the bleeding with a workmanlike 11-2 major decision over Nate Sterner at 120.
Alleman, now 5-0 and fresh off a championship in the Darren Klingerman Invitational Tournament at Bloomsburg, said he is excited for the way his season has started.
“It’s nice to start off 5-0. I’m motivated to keep it going. Last year, l didn’t do good in my regular season, and I turned it around in the postseason,” he said. “I want to keep it going through the postseason.”
Alleman was also happy with the team’s performance, adding that for the Indians to finish eighth out of 21 teams in the DKI with only eight wrestlers was a good showing.
Scandle added that Alleman is off to a great start, and the coaches look for him to have a good run in the postseason.
Highly-touted Indians freshman Chase Pensyl, who took second in the DKI, made it two wins in a row for the home team with a 16-1 technical fall in 5:01 over Jimmy Weikel to make it 30-9.
After a pin at 145 by North Schuylkill’s Brayden Kessler, the Indians wrapped up their scoring with back-to-back pins by Brian Long and Whary at 152 and 160, respectively, to make it 36-21 before the Spartans picked up free wins the rest of the way.
NORTH SCHUYLKILL 54, SHAMOKIN 21
285: Carey Wahalec (NS) pinned Garrett Kitchen, 3:04; 106: Noah Gilgore (NS) by forfeit; 113: Kaden Casey (NS) by forfeit; 120: Wade Alleman (S) m. dec. Nate Sterner, 11-2; 126: Brayden Edwards (NS) pinned Reese Alleman, 2:32; 132: Zackary Wehry (NS) pinned Rylan Smith, 0:26; 138: Chase Pensyl (S) tech. fall Jimmy Weikel, 16-1, 5:01; 145: Martin Kessler (NS) pinned Brian Jovel Martinez, 1:51; 152: Brian Long (S) pinned Aiden Engleman, 3:03; 160: Tyler Whary (S) pinned Pat Cooney, 3:08; 172: Ricky Halford (NS) by forfeit; 189: Trevor Minalda (NS) by forfeit; 215: Jared Tinari (NS) by forfeit.