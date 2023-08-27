What a finale.

Living in the Central Susquehanna Valley, we are fortunate to be in close proximity to an event such as the Little League World Series.
After moving to the area in February, this summer was my first opportunity to see the games up close. So I decided to make the 45-minute drive from my Bloomsburg apartment to South Williamsport for the championship game on Sunday.
I meant to make the trek earlier, but, as you can understand, high school sports are underway and preparing our fall team previews consumed much of my time.
It would’ve been awesome to watch the kids from Media play, but better late than never, I guess.
Upon arriving at Howard J. Lamade Stadium, I noticed the hospitality was top-notch. The park is full of welcoming staff who help with any questions you may have. By the time I entered the press room, it was shortly after 1 p.m., but breakfast foods were still available. It was a little late for breakfast, but how can you turn down free food? The press room was also stocked with drinks for the hot day.
After getting to my seat at press row, it was pretty surreal to finally see the field at Lamade Stadium in person.
I’ve watched the Little League World Series on TV for years, but that doesn’t do it justice. Seeing people slide down the outfield hill on flattened pieces of cardboard is such an iconic part of the experience.
The event is such a huge part of the fabric of Pennsylvania, as evidenced by Governor Josh Shapiro enjoying Sunday’s festivities. Shapiro was joined by former Little League pitcher Mo’ne Davis, who helped Philadelphia’s Taney team make it to the U.S. semifinal in 2014.
Of course, the game was reason why so many people were there Sunday. The final pitted Curacao, the international champion representing the Caribbean Region, against California, the U.S. winner representing the West Region out of El Segundo.
Sunday’s matchup definitely lived up to the hype.
California looked as though it would coast to the Little League title before Curacao answered back in a big way. California was up 5-1 in the top of the fifth inning when Nasir El-Ossais belted a game-tying, grand slam to center, giving Curacao and its supporters new life.
However, Louis Lappe came through for California — again. A day after driving in five runs to send El Segundo the title game, he hit a walk-off home run that just carried over to the left-field fence. He skipped around the bases, helmet in his hands at one point, and was met by his teammates as jumped onto home plate.
What a finale.
Curacao has now lost in back-to-back championship games after falling to Hawaii last year. Even though it wasn’t the desired outcome for Curacao, it was nice to see so many people rally around a team that’s representing a small-island nation.
It showed that this event is so much bigger than two teams playing a game. That’s exactly what an emotional Curacao manager, Zaino Everett, preached after his team’s loss.
“It isn’t the end of your life,” Everett said. “We have to just come back to have success in your life.”
For El Segundo, winning the championship will certainly bring pride to a community outside of Los Angeles with a population of about 16,000 people.
“It’s gonna be a whirlwind,” said El Segundo manager Danny Boehle. “What we did may never happen again in the history of El Segundo.”
The beautiful thing about the Little League World Series is that it highlights places like El Segundo, Curacao and Media to those who are unfamiliar to them. It brings people together from all corners of the world who wouldn’t have otherwise come together.
Out of the thousands of teams that participate in Little League, the 20 teams that qualified for the World Series left with lots of memories.
Even though there can only be one winner, getting to South Williamsport is an incredible accomplishment in itself.
I can’t imagine what the experience of playing on Pennsylvania’s field of dreams felt like for those kids.
This year’s World Series entertained thousands of spectators — including at least one first-timer — and millions more watching all across the globe.
There’s only 351 days until new memories and stars are formed at the next World Series, but who’s counting?
Alex McGinley is a sports writer at The Daily Item. Email him at amcginley@dailyitem.com.