I don’t even know where to begin with this column. I’m flabbergasted, and that’s the nicest word I can come up with, at least that I can print.
What in the world are we doing?
If you haven’t been following the story closely, Montoursville High School went to remote learning late Tuesday afternoon, and canceled extracurricular activities until next week. The Warriors’ football team and girls soccer team were forced to drop out of the District 4 playoffs.
Of course, all the uproar came for the undefeated, defending district football champion Montoursville, and how unfair it was that they couldn’t play as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Let’s get this out of the way first: Yes, I feel badly for the Montoursville football team, which as the prohibitive favorite in the district wouldn’t get a chance to defend its district title and play for a state title.
I can only imagine how they felt when they got that news, but the reaction of the parents and the school board was unbelievable. Well, maybe not so unbelievable, but I just can’t wrap my head around it.
At a meeting that lasted until nearly 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the school board said that if Montoursville principal Daniel Taormina couldn’t prove with 100-percent certainty that the students who were contract-traced spent the required 15 minutes with close contact to the positive student, there was no reason to stop sports.
Since he couldn’t prove it, the board voted to continue the football season, and allow the soccer team to play.
I did a triple-take when I read that on Wednesday morning. It’s completely unbelievable, but maybe more unbelievable is the reaction of people around the state, complimenting the school board for “taking a stand” and saving the season.
The only thing I could think about is: We are gambling the lives of 380 students for 61 students to play football. If I gave you those odds in a poker game, you’d fold.
I had a conversation in the Shamokin press box last Friday night. I won’t say who they were, but one person’s mother died from coronavirus on Friday morning, and he risked it earlier in the week to visit his mom one last time before she passed. Another person hasn’t seen his 95-year old mother since March, and had come to grips that, along with the rest of his family, “we probably won’t see my mom ever again.”
But sports must go on.
So now instead of wondering who Danville is playing next weekend in the district final, one has to worry about if the Montoursville School Board is wrong. What if they are?
Who takes responsibility for an outbreak in the Loyalsock football team? I’m pretty sure Montoursville’s School Board is going to be hard to reach if that happens.
Every time somebody more rational points out a problem about this pandemic, he or she is shouted down. We listen to social media, football coaches and media members like me about how IMPORTANT all of this is, and it’s really not.
Sports are going to be here in a year if we err on the side of caution. We’ve decided, though, that nothing is more important at any levels. It’s crazy that schools like Michigan aren’t allowing students in class, but the football team can travel to pandemic-ravaged states, and return.
We should be more concerned about keeping these kids learning in the classroom and take all the precautions we need to take to ensure it stays that way.
Instead, we’ve again decided that the athletics part is more important than the student part of student-athlete.