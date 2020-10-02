I wanted to write a column about football. Everyone is so sick of the coronavirus that — after more than 20 years — Cartman showed some heart on South Park on Wednesday night.
However, here comes the coronavirus back into the news once again.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic attendance restrictions were put back into place early Thursday afternoon, and I saw some people worry that some schools would go back to previous limits.
As I write this on Thursday afternoon (I may look like an idiot in 24 hours, and it wouldn’t be the first time), I really don’t think that will happen.
I think the school districts have figured out a good system over the last few weeks to get the parents into the stadiums, and it seems to have gone well. Selinsgrove’s plan to keep the band out of the stands last week during the Shamokin game, but have them in bleachers behind the end zone, was also a good one. The Seals announced plans to get some students into Harold L. Bolig Field tonight as well in the same way, but we’ll see if that still happens.
I think I mentioned at one point this summer that I believe the virus is real, and I wear my mask everywhere, but I also believe the outdoor spectator limits have not been kind to football.
I don’t think there is a stadium in this area that couldn’t comfortably fit both teams’ parents into the stands, along with a limited number of fans. I think that’s proven to be safe, and to be honest, with some pictures I’ve seen from the race tracks throughout the summer, I don’t think anything would happen if they put as many fans in the stands as they wanted.
Though, I’m sure some funds could be held up from the school district that decided to try that route.
While I’m on the subject of the pandemic, I’m wondering what the point of Bloomsburg High’s spectator policy is. Warrior Run made the trip on Thursday night to the new turf stadium, and the Defenders were told their parents would not be given tickets. The school district would use its excess tickets to allow fans from the town of Bloomsburg into the game.
The Warrior Run fans were welcome to watch from the new dike built to keep the Susquehanna River from flooding the Panthers’ beautiful new turf field.
In a vacuum, I get the reasoning, I’m sure the win over Mount Carmel on Saturday piqued some big interest in the town. However, decisions made in a vacuum are always short-sighted.
There is going to be a game where the Panthers’ parents are going to want to be allowed into an away stadium, and don’t think other school districts don’t notice when another makes a questionable decision.
District 4 made its decision on the football playoffs this week as well. Basically halving the playoffs — two teams in Class A and Class 4A, while Class 3A and 2A will get four teams — is the only decision they could make. With the state championship games set for two weeks earlier than normal, a smaller field was the only choice.
It’s also way better than some of the rumors floating around about the top teams in each class in the power rankings simply being declared champions.
One thing to watch for next week. The PIAA will have to redraw the brackets in football because District 11 voted 20-0 on Wednesday to not participate in the PIAA playoffs. That means no Allentown-area teams or Schuylkill League teams in the state playoffs this season.
District 11 opted for a larger district tournament to crown a champion.