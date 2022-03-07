Baseball's labor negotiations have now stretched deep into spring training, and one of the biggest obstacles to a deal has proven to be the competitive balance tax.
If you're not familiar then it would be reasonable to ask, "what is that and what's the big deal?"
The competitive balance tax — also known as the luxury tax — is a mechanism designed to rein in the spending of wealthy clubs like the New York Yankees so small market clubs have a chance to compete. How it works is every year there is an agreed upon CBT threshold for team payrolls, and clubs that exceed that threshold pay a tax on each dollar spent above the limit. There are additional penalties for teams that exceed the threshold over multiple years, and tax money collected is used to fund player benefits and to assist smaller market clubs through revenue sharing.
But while the CBT isn't a salary cap, it's often been treated like one by MLB clubs. That's led to big market clubs limiting their spending and without any kind of salary floor small market clubs have often pocketed the extra money rather than invest in their teams. The end result, players argue, is depressed spending across the board, not competitive balance.
“No other way can it be shown, point blank and simple, than the San Diego Padres having a higher payroll than the New York Yankees,” said New York Mets ace and MLBPA Executive Subcommittee member Max Scherzer during a recent press conference following MLB's decision to cancel the first week of the regular season.
Worst of both worlds
Baseball's players have long opposed the creation of a salary cap, but under the current system they find themselves with the worst of both worlds. The CBT functions like a salary cap without the revenue guarantees inherent to those systems, meaning that while players in other leagues have benefitted from their sports' skyrocketing revenues, baseball's players have seen their share steadily diminish.
In a true salary cap system, the owners and players collectively bargain a specific revenue split which is then enforced by the cap. In the NBA, for example, the two sides split league revenues roughly 50-50, and in the NFL the players get 48%.
How the caps are structured can vary. The NBA has a soft cap where teams must spend at least 90% of the salary cap on payroll but can exceed the cap under certain circumstances. The NFL has a hard cap where teams can't exceed the limit, but instead of having a single-year floor teams have to ensure they spend 89% of the cap on payroll over a four-year stretch. Both systems allow teams some measure of flexibility while ensuring overall revenue commitments to the players are met.
The downside for players is salary caps limit an individual's earning potential by creating an environment where it's only practical to pay even the best a certain amount. Salary caps also limit the number of suitors for a given player, because even if a team wanted to sign or trade for someone or had a need at their position, they'd need to have the cap space to do it. If they didn't? Too bad, so sad.
But the upside is if league revenues increase then the rising tide lifts all boats, and over the past decade the tides have risen to historic new heights.
Players missing out on historic revenues
Over the past decade, the NBA's salary cap has increased from roughly $58 million in 2011 to $112.4 million in 2021. In the NFL, it was roughly $120.4 in 2011 and is projected to be $208.2 million in 2022. Those huge jumps were fueled in large part by the leagues' massive increases in TV revenue, as both inked deals over the past decade that more than doubled broadcast revenue.
MLB is no different in that respect. The league's last broadcast deals signed in 2014 roughly doubled revenue from the prior agreement, and its newest deals set to run from 2022-28 will reportedly bring another huge windfall, with the deals reportedly worth around $12.2 billion collectively.
But while in basketball and football the salary caps increased at similar rates as league revenues, in baseball the CBT has only increased from $178 million to $210 million over the past decade. If the tax threshold had increased at a similar rate as league revenues, it would probably be closer to $300 million by now, and according to Spotrac average player salaries actually decreased between 2015-19.
This is the fundamental issue the two sides are fighting over, and there are billions of dollars at stake.
By locking out the players, the owners hope they can force them into accepting a deal that would grant an even larger share of league revenues to the clubs. Specifically the owners are proposing a small increase in the CBT from $220 million in 2022 to $230 million by 2026, and some owners reportedly didn't want to increase the CBT at all.
The players, in turn, are fighting to reverse that trend and bring the CBT thresholds closer in line to where they feel they should be. Their proposal would see the CBT increase to $238 million in 2022 and to $263 million by 2026.
So far neither side has been willing to budge, and if that doesn't change then the lockout could drag out for a long time.
