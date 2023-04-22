At one time, the Eastern wild turkey was a rare sight in Pennsylvania.
Extensive logging and over-hunting had reduced turkey numbers to the point that only the most remote areas held birds. Much like the whitetail deer, turkeys were on the verge of being extinct from the state.
While populations still fluctuate, both the whitetail and the turkey can now be found throughout the state.
The reason for this is simple. Concerned sportsmen and women demanded something be done. Thanks to concern by hunters, both species were studied and programs were launched in an effort to help dwindling populations. Without a doubt, it was the funding of these programs by hunters who stabilized, and then helped to expand the population of not only those two species, but many others as well.
After a huge boom in the number of wild turkeys, bird populations are once again becoming a concern in some areas. While some areas still see large numbers of birds, others are dwindling. The question is why?
In an effort to learn more about what exactly is going on, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is currently involved in several programs to identify, and solve problems involving this majestic bird. Possible factors include poor nesting success, disease, loss of habitat and an increase in predators.
The wild turkey, like many other species, lives a tough life. The bird must not only be able to find ample food and water, but it must also endure weather conditions and avoid a long list of predators. Bobcats, coyote, fox, fisher and free-roaming cats and dogs are all capable of preying on both adult and juvenile birds. Hawks, owls, and eagles also take their share of turkeys. Now, with fur prices at a record low, populations of nest raiders such as mink, raccoon, skunks and opossums are on the rise. These species encountering a nest will often consume all of the eggs or chicks, occasionally even killing the nesting hen. The wild turkey lives a very perilous life. Nature is not a Disney movie, it’s a true contest of survival.
What can you do to help the wild turkey?
The PGC is asking residents to report the sighting of birds for study. For more information, I would suggest visiting the Commisssion’s website, or inquiring at your local regional office.
If you are a landowner, consider how you manage your acreage, possibly adding more cover from severe weather or creating food sources.
If you are a hunter, follow all game laws and strictly abide by the legal limit. These laws are put in place for a reason, and that reason is to protect birds from over-harvest.
Consider joining a local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. This national organization is widely known for its support in improving habitat not only for turkeys but for all wild creatures.
By actively protecting wildlife populations at the first sign of problems, many larger problems can be avoided. As stewards of the Earth, it’s up to every one of us do our part to enhance nature and our environment. Don’t leave it to others, do your part today.