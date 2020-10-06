Last Friday wrapped up Penn State’s annual media days event. Although the yearly offering was conducted through virtual means, Nittany Lions players and coaches shared their thoughts about the 2020 team, and the work they’ve been doing to ensure its success.
Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the three-day virtual event:
Luketa’s leadership
Penn State junior Jesse Luketa will not only see an increase in workload this season with Micah Parsons’ departure, but Luketa’s role as a leader will also be elevated. The latter shouldn’t be a problem, he said, as it’s a skill he’s honed for some time now.
“My leadership role, I’ve honestly been stepping into it since Jan (Johnson) left,” Luketa said last week. “I’ve always been someone who Coach (Brent) Pry has been able to depend upon. I’ve gone from being one of the youngest guys in the room to being one of the oldest guys in the room, just like that.”
Luketa’s work ethic and knowledge of the position are apparent to his position mates. Sophomore linebacker Brandon Smith touted Luketa’s abilities as a leader and playmaker.
“He’s ready for the position,” Smith said. “I already know he’s excited about it. Every single day he comes to practice. He always brings his energy whenever we may need it, as far as the linebacker group. I know Micah is making the best decision for him and his family, opting out and basically going into the draft. With Jesse stepping up, he knows the Mike position and the Will position.”
Tunnel vision
Penn State fans have probably memorized the 2020 football season by now.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, however, hasn’t gotten past the Nittany Lions first game on the schedule, which has Penn State opening the year on Oct. 24 at Indiana.
When asked his thoughts about Penn State’s Week 2 opponent, Ohio State, the Ohio native said he didn’t realize the Nittany Lions hosted the Buckeyes on Oct. 31.
“I’m going to be honest with you, I didn’t even know we had Ohio State Week 2,” said Clifford, a redshirt junior. “All I care about is Indiana right now, and that’s pretty much my only comment on that.”
The 2020 season marks the first for Clifford and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who Penn State hired from the University of Minnesota in December. One of Clifford’s biggest takeaways from Ciarrocca this far has been the offensive coordinator’s consistency and attention to detail.
“I think it’s ‘Approach every day the same,’” Clifford shared. “Get 1% better each day, and find something to improve on because if you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. That’s something that I’ve learned from the day I stepped in here, but Coach Ciarrocca really harps on the details.”
‘Make sure your chill is hot’
Penn State’s wide receivers will play under their third position coach in as many years. The program in January hired Taylor Stubblefield when Gerard Parker left Happy Valley to become the offensive coordinator at West Virginia.
Stubblefield set Purdue and NCAA records as a student-athlete, and Penn State receivers said he teaches the game in a way that’s easy to visualize.
“What really impresses me about Coach Stubbs is he explains stuff in a way that you can see the game through his eyes,” Penn State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Daniel George said. “When I line up, I can know, “Oh, this is what Coach Stubbs would think’ or what he wants me to do and I can kind of mix that with my own thought process and what I’ve learned from the past, and it really just helps my game in a lot of ways.”
Penn State’s wide receiver room enters the season looking to replace second-round draft pick KJ Hamler, who led the Nittany Lions in yards receiving over the last two seasons.
From what George has seen of Stubblefield so far, he feels positive about his new position coach’s impact.
“He brings a lot of energy,” George said. “He always says, ‘Make sure your chili is hot’ every day before practices to make sure we’re all ready for the day.”