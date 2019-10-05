Tanner Walter signed up to run in the Milton Harvest Festival race four years ago simply because his mother was going to compete and he thought he could handle the mileage.
That was his first distance race, and since then things have gone pretty well for the Milton senior.
Over the last two weeks, Walter ran extremely well in North Carolina, finished second in a quadrangular cross-country race at Lewisburg, placed fourth at the NEPA Invitational by running faster than any Milton competitor (16:41.60) had ever run on Bloomsburg University’s hilly course, and crossed the finish line first in a quad meet at Mifflinburg with a late rally.
Sometime this morning, Walter will hop into the family vehicle for a trek down Interstate 81 to Boone, N.C., so the 18-year-old can begin his official visit to Appalachian State.
Well, success on local distance courses, along with the lofty GPA (98.6) he carries, is why Walter is the latest youngster to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
Former Black Panthers standout Tyler Leeser invited Walter to warm up with him and several others prior to the Milton Harvest Festival race that introduced an eighth grader to a sport he grew to love.
“He pretty much built the building blocks for what I’ve come to expect,” Walter said of Leeser, who now runs at Virginia Tech. “He really set the expectations and the bar high for me, because I’m always looking at what did Tyler do with this workout and what did Tyler do this season — not only with running, but even as a leader.”
Walter’s time at the NEPA Invitational was 20 seconds faster than what Leeser ran as a junior. Plus, the 9:32.37 he ran last spring while finishing fifth in the 3,200 at the state track and field meet broke Leeser’s school record.
“It came with a lot of hard work,” Walter said. “It’s not easy to just dedicate yourself to this sport. It’s grueling. It’s long. And, depending on the winter, you have two or three seasons of it. It’s a long season. I’m always in the weight room.
“My parents are always on me and making sure I do the small things right, so I’m eating right and lifting and stretching all the time. That’s the part that separates good people from the top kids in the district.”
Since the cross-country portion of Walter’s high school running career is winding down rapidly, he seems to be trending upward at the perfect time.
“He did that in track last season, when he started off the pace a little bit,” said Milton cross-country coach Jonathan Dick, who took his team to suburban Raleigh, N.C., two weeks ago for the adidas XC Challenge so they could learn to race hills.
Walter finished eighth with a personal best 16:38.70.
“As the season went on, Tanner got better and better,” Dick said. “We’re seeing the same thing here in cross, but we’ll see what it looks like in a month. Hopefully, he’ll be where he needs to be in a month. I’m excited for him, because he works so hard and he’s easy to coach.”
Since Walter took an Advanced Placement course in calculus as a junior — Dick was his instructor — the latter has first-hand knowledge of how competitive his protégé is in the classroom.
“There aren’t many juniors that take AP calculus,” Dick said. “A lot of times that’s a course for college and for seniors, so to have him as a junior he wasn’t intimidated and he went after it. As a teacher, he’s very capable in the classroom and that’s good.”
Since Walter’s daily academic schedule includes an English course offered through Penn College, a probability and statistics class through Lackawanna Community College and environmental science, he’s not fazed by challenges.
“It’s the same competiveness that you put into sports,” said Walter. “If you expect to do well in school, it’s not going to be given to you. You’ve got to work hard and manage your time well.”
Walter isn’t just about academics and sports at Milton, however, as he belongs to the school’s Outdoor Club and its branch of the Future Business Leaders of America. As part of the FBLA, Walter and two others last spring finished first in the Management Decision Making category regionally and advanced to the FBLA state competition in Hershey.
This time around, since Walter does landscaping and mows lawns near his New Columbia home, he’s hoping to move into the Agribusiness category since some of the work he does is for local farmers.
Walter also finds time to help out with Milton’s Elementary wrestling program, demonstrating technique to the younger crowd or running the clock during matches. He’s also deeply involved with the spiritual group, Young Life.
“No matter what I’m dealing with, I can go out for a run,” said Walter. “If I’m having a good day, I’ll go out for a run and take in the good times. But if I’m having a bad day, I can go and think about what needs to change.
“Even if I’m with a group of guys, you can go out for an hour and have a good conversation, keep the pace up and that’s kind of what we’re all about. We’ll have our fun days, where we’ll go out and just have a good time. But the other days, we’re taking it serious and really hammering it down.”