DANVILLE — There seemingly isn’t anything Dameon White can’t do on a basketball court.
In Friday night’s District 4 Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinal, White led Danville to a 61-50 win over Central Columbia. He led the Ironmen in scoring with 15 points, also stuffing the stat sheet with 11 rebounds and six assists.
White, also a standout on the soccer pitch, considers basketball to be a secondary sport.
“For a soccer guy, he’s a pretty good basketball player,” said Danville coach Gary Grozier. “He does everything you ask of him.”
The second-seeded Ironmen (17-7) move on to face Athens (15-7) in the semifinals early next week. The No. 3 Wildcats defeated sixth-seeded Milton, 56-45.
Friday night’s meeting in the Whitey McCloskey Center was the third of its kind this season. Both members of the Heartland Athletic Conference second division that Danville won, the Ironmen swept the season series, winning two tight games by 58-54 and 57-53.
The Ironmen had it a bit easier the third time, pounding the ball inside the lane with ease early on and jumping out to a 13-4 lead after the first four minutes of play.
“We knew this was a playoff-level atmosphere,” said White. “So if we could get up big early, then we could try and control them and run out the clock as much as possible.”
The No. 7-seeded Blue Jays (11-12) went on a run of their own, tying the score at 16 near the end of the first quarter thanks to great moves from their big men, including a three-point play by Logan Welkom (game-high 19 points).
The Ironmen closed the first half on an 8-2 run for a 35-27 lead going into intermission, which was vital according to Grozier.
“I think it was huge,” said the third-year coach. “Staying ahead of them is key.”
The Ironmen held pace in the third quarter before playing keep-away in the fourth. It worked well, as neither team made a shot from the field until almost halfway through the final quarter.
The Blue Jays reduced the Ironmen lead to as few as six points with a 1:12 to play, but they couldn’t get any closer as the Ironmen sunk their bonus free-throws to secure the win.
“I was happy how we handled the ball under some real duress there at the end,” said Grozier. “I liked the way we got the lead and held it.”
Cade Cush also had a solid game in the win, scoring 14 points, while Carson Persing added 11.
With the win, the Ironmen now find themselves one win away from the state playoffs. Three teams from District 4 qualify for the Class 4A tournament.
“We’re looking at the district championship right now,” said White, "but we’re taking it one game at a time.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A BOYS BASKETBALL
QUARTERFINAL
At Danville H.S.
DANVILLE 61, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 50
Danville (17-7) 61
Dameon White 5 4-5 15; Kincade Cush 6 2-4 14; Carson Persing 3 4-4 11; Hayden Winn 4 1-2 9; Luke Huron 3 2-2 8; Ethan Morrison 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 15-19 61.
3-point goals: Persing, White
Did not score: Carter Heath, Brenden Haas, Daniel Walker
Central Columbia (11-12) 50
Logan Welkom 5 8-8 19; Andrew Beagle 3 3-3 9; Pete Lanza 3 2-2 9; Ellis Turner 2 1-2 5; Brian Prezioso 2 0-0 5; Jackson Gump 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 14-15 50.
3-point goals: Prezioso, Lanza, Welkom, Gump
Did not score: Dylan Gregory, Larson Kocher, Jansen Sarisky
Score by quarters
Danville;20;15;13;13 — 61
Central Columbia;16;11;12;11 — 50