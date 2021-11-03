MIDDLEBURG — Danville showed an ability to respond Wednesday night in the District 4 Class 3A boys soccer championship game.
Three times Selinsgrove took a one-goal lead, and three times the Ironmen responded.
Then in overtime, Danville's Dameon White struck first, lifting the Ironmen to a 4-3 overtime win, a district title and a berth in the state tournament.
“Before the game coach told us to have belief in ourselves, and if we had a shot to take it,” White said. “That was going through my head at the moment.”
White capitalized on a hustle play, as he continued playing as multiple Selinsgrove players raised their hands and looked to the official in hopes of getting a handball called against Danville. White pushed a low ball through the defense for the game-winning goal.
“I was hoping somebody would get a touch on it,” White said of the shot. “I saw it go into the back of the net and thought it was crazy. It was basically like all the hard work we put in over the season paid off. It was a special moment to spend with my teammates.”
PJ Cera nearly ended the match earlier for the Ironmen with a hard shot to the far post in the opening two minutes of the extra time. Selinsgrove goalkeeper Jonah Erb extended and somehow held on to the ball to prevent a deflection and get the save.
“This year they had a lot of confidence,” Danville coach Brian Dressler said. “They always knew we could score goals. I had great confidence in them. Once we started overtime, we had more energy. We looked like we were more positive.”
Two late goals proved the score and response theme to be a solid one as Selinsgrove’s Colin Findlay and Danville’s PJ Cera both scored goals in the final 10 minutes to send the game into overtime.
Findlay’s came on a handball in the box that produced a penalty kick. Cera, who scored on a penalty kick in the first half, scored on a corner that hit a Selinsgrove defender before getting by the keeper.
“We focused on intensity and hard work, and I just feel like we never gave up in that game,” Cera said. “We had so many chances to put our heads down. We had so many chances to just say we couldn’t make it. In the end, we came out with the win.”
Nick Ritter cashed in for the game’s first goal when he collected a Findlay through ball to the middle of the field. He broke by his defender near the 20 and put a low ball under the keeper for a 1-0 advantage.
Danville was able to match Selinsgrove’s tally early with a response in less than a minute.
Off the Ironmen’s first corner, White found himself in the very fortunate position to head a ball in for a one-all tie. The attempt bounced by the keeper with ease and gave Danville a second shot on goal and scored all in one motion.
The moment was big for White, who Dressler said was struggling with confidence at points in the season.
“I couldn’t really do it without my teammates and my past teammates,” White said. “This one is definitely for them. It means everything to me, they are like brothers.”
It was a pivotal moment for Danville which fell 4-0 in the regular season to Selinsgrove.
With 14 minutes left in the first half, Findlay helped Selinsgrove restore its lead with a perfectly placed corner kick in the center of the box. Ben Gearhart was ready to finish as he headed a ball by Haas.
Ritter nearly gave Selinsgrove a two-goal lead in the second half when he tapped a ball behind Danville goalkeeper Evan Haas in the 27th minute. Haas outstretched his hand to prevent the shot from getting over the line. Haas then made a stop with his foot in the 27th minute when Ritter sent a low shot to the near corner.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A FINAL
At Midd-West H.S.
DANVILLE 4, SELINSGROVE 3 (OT)
First half
S-Nick Ritter (Colin Findlay), 12:10; D-Dameon White, 13:14; S-Ben Gearhart (Findlay), 25:25; D-PJ Cera (PK).
Second half
S-Findlay (PK), 72:27; D-Cera, 76:38.
Overtime
D-White, 88:59.