The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Carlos Rodón threw the second no-hitter of the young baseball season Wednesday night, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter with one out in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
The left-hander retired his first 25 batters before he plunked Roberto Pérez on the back foot with an 0-2 slider. An incredulous Rodón looked on almost in bewilderment as Pérez made his way to first.
Rodón regained his composure in time to strike out Yu Chang looking and retire Jordan Luplow on a sharp grounder to third, starting a joyous celebration.
n Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Bo Bichette homered twice, including a game-ending drive leading off the ninth inning that lifted Toronto over New York.
Bichette drove a pitch from Chad Green (0-2) the opposite way to right-center field as Toronto took two of three from its AL East rival.
Alejandro Kirk also homered for the Blue Jays. Rafael Dolis (1-0) worked the ninth to get the win.
Aaron Judge hit two home runs for the Yankees.
n Red Sox 7, Twins 1
n Red Sox 3, Twins 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Alex Verdugo had three hits, including a two-run single in a six-run fifth inning, and Boston extended its winning streak to nine games, beating Minnesota to sweep a doubleheader.
Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0) pitched five innings and gave up one run on five hits for Boston in the second game.
The Red Sox won the first game behind Nathan Eovaldi (2-1) gave up two runs on five hits in five innings. Matt Barnes earned his second save.
n Royals 6, Angels 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Pérez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and Kansas City past Los Angeles.
Pérez drove in two runs and went went 8 for 12 with four RBIs this week against Los Angeles.
n Tigers 6, Astros 4
HOUSTON — Michael Fulmer earned his first win since 2018, and Detroit built a big lead before holding off short-handed Houston.
Outscored 14-4 in losing the first two games with a full roster, the Astros went into the wrapup after putting five players, including stars José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez, on the COVID-19 injured list.
n Rangers 5, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nate Lowe hit a solo homer, and Texas rookie Kohei Arihara got his first major league victory, pitching into the sixth inning as the Rangers beat Tampa Bay.
Arihara (1-1) allowed two singles and a double over 5 2/3 scoreless innings.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Mets 5, Phillies 1
NEW YORK — David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings, and batterymate James McCann hit his first home run with the Mets, sending New York past Philadelphia for its third straight win.
McCann had three hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth. Brandon Nimmo and Dominic Smith also got three hits apiece, and Francisco Lindor scored twice.
n Pirates 5, Padres 1
PITTSBURGH — Gregory Polanco homered, and Pittsburgh defeated San Diego, beating Joe Musgrove in his first start since throwing the first no-hitter in franchise history.
Polanco hit a solo shot into the right-field stands in the second inning. That ended a 32-inning scoreless streak by Musgrove that dated to last season when he was still with the Pirates.
n Marlins 6, Braves 5, 10 innings
ATLANTA — Jesus Aguilar drove in the winning run with a 10th-inning double, and Miami overcame two homers by Ronald Acuña Jr. for its third straight win in Atlanta, after squandering a 5-0 lead.
Leading off in extra innings with Starling Marte placed at second, Aguilar dumped a low pitch from Tyler Matzek (0-1) down the left-field line to bring home the tiebreaking run.
n Brewers 7, Cubs 0
MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a two-run single for his first career RBIs as Milwaukee beat Chicago.
n Nationals 6, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings, and Washington threw its first regular-season shutout at St. Louis.
Ross (1-0) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one. He also singled and scored a run.
n Giants 3, Reds 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and San Francisco finished off Cincinnati.
Cueto (2-0) removed himself from the game after fanning Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth. The 35-year-old Cueto surrendered three hits and walked none while striking out four.
San Francisco scored twice in the fifth off Tyler Mahle (1-1).